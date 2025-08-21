Premier Select Sires Inc. And Native Microbials Inc. Partner To Bring Dairy Producers The Next Technology In Genetic Improvement

Premier Select Sires will distribute Native Microbials' GalaxisTM Frontier, a product that improves rumen genetics to enable healthier and higher producing cows, in the Eastern U.S.

TUNKHANNOCK, Pa. and SAN DIEGO, Aug. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Premier Select Sires Inc. and Native Microbials Inc. are excited to announce a partnership to help dairy producers improve the health and performance of their cows. The agreement enables Premier Select Sires to sell and distribute Galaxis Frontier, Native Microbials' flagship rumen genomics solution, proven to significantly improve herd health and productivity by optimizing the genetics in the rumen of dairy cows. Native Microbials gains the sales support and distribution in the eastern U.S., while Premier Select Sires obtains a revolutionary new rumen-focused genomics technology to provide to their customer base.

Galaxis Frontier is the only anaerobic rumen microbial consortia containing four native-rumen species that perform essential biochemical functions in the rumen of dairy cows. Farmers using Galaxis Frontier have claimed significant benefits, including increased colostrum yield, reduced early culling and metabolic disease, improved feed efficiency, and significant gains in milk yield and energy-corrected milk (ECM) through higher peaks and greater persistency. Research in both academic and commercial settings has also demonstrated positive effects on immune function, energy metabolism, and mammary development.

Premier Select Sires is a farmer-owned cooperative committed to providing its members with access to industry-leading genetics and herd management products. For nearly 90 years, the cooperative's genetic improvement has centered around selective breeding, artificial insemination, and advanced reproductive technologies. Now, Premier is excited to partner with Native Microbials to go a step further, unlocking new potential by controlling and improving the genetic makeup of the rumen environment through this product that can be fed to dairy cattle.

"Producers may be surprised to know that there are a lot more opportunities to influence the performance of a bovine through the genetics of the rumen microbes than the actual bovine genome," said Kirk Sattazahn, Vice President of Marketing and Development for Premier Select Sires. "We have always had success focusing on genetic improvement of the cow and now Galaxis Frontier allows us to have a more immediate genetic impact on the rumen. The rumen is the power unit of the cow, and it makes sense to influence health and production right at the source. We are very excited to bring this technology with proven research and development to our customers."

Michael Seely, co-founder and CEO of Native Microbials, said "At Native Microbials, microbial genomics is the foundation of everything we do. We identify and develop novel environmental microbes based on their genetic capacity to enhance the productivity, health, and efficiency of animals. Our scientific platform is entirely focused on the ability of a microbe and its genes to make a difference for customers and animals. Our data consistently shows that reintroducing higher concentrations of the highest performing rumen genomes back into the rumen habitat reshapes the rumen microbial community, enabling superior outcomes for the cow."

Beginning in September 2025, dairy producers will be able to order Galaxis Frontier from their Premier Select Sires sales reps. Galaxis Frontier is currently marketed direct to farm, with a strong customer footprint in California's Central Valley, the Pacific Northwest, Rocky Mountains, and the Midwest. The expansion to the eastern U.S. is critical to unlocking technology access to producers in this important dairy geography.

"I'm excited to work with our team of sales professionals to bring this innovative and pioneering technology to our member owners," said Jeff Hostetter, Product Manager for Premier Select Sires. "Just like bovine genomics changed the dairy industry by enabling more precise and rapid genetic progress, the utilization of rumen genomics will be a catalyst to optimize the efficiency and production of our dairy cattle."

Seely added, "We're proud to partner with Premier Select Sires, whose expertise in bovine genetics has transformed dairy herds for many years. Together, we're expanding the application of genetics from the bovine genome to the rumen microbiome. This new layer of genomic precision will help dairy farmers improve profitability while supporting healthier and more sustainable herds."

