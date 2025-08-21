Emberot Unveils Free OT PCAP Analyzer V2.0 Update

OT PCAP Analyzer v2.0: Upload limit increased from 100 MB to 1GB

- Jori VanAntwerp, EmberOT CEO & FounderCHANDLER, AZ, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- EmberOT , a leading provider of industrial asset and network monitoring solutions, today announced version 2.0 of its free OT PCAP Analyzer tool, bringing major improvements to performance, accuracy, and scale for analysts and defenders working in critical infrastructure environments. The OT PCAP Analyzer provides a quick, high‐level breakdown of devices and protocols found in packet captures, giving teams rapid visibility without digging through raw traffic.🗨️“Operators and analysts tell us their first hurdle is simply seeing what's on a segment, fast,” said Jori VanAntwerp, Founder & CEO of EmberOT.“With PCAP Analyzer 2.0, we raised the upload ceiling to 1GB files, tuned the engine to run leaner and faster, and refined how results are presented. The goal is straightforward: deliver trustworthy insight from a packet capture in minutes, without adding risk or complexity to the plant.”Building on the tool's offline, in‐memory design, which is ideal for sensitive OT networks, version 2.0 focuses on processing bigger captures more reliably and turning results into clearer, more actionable findings.- What's new in OT PCAP Analyzer v2.0 -▶ Bigger PCAP support: Users can now upload files up to 1GB (previously limited to 100MB).▶ Elevated performance controls: Reduced heavy resource usage, reducing memory errors.▶ Speed boost: Faster processing for a smoother experience.▶ Clearer protocol display: Accurately shows the base transport (UDP/TCP) when a high‐level protocol isn't identified.▶ Enhanced asset identification: Identifies assets by MAC address when IPs aren't available.- Fixes & optimizations -▶ Improved uploads: Reliability fixes for large file submissions.▶ Consistent cross‐platform performance: Optimized resource handling for Windows and Linux.OT PCAP Analyzer version 2.0 continues the product's steady evolution. Recent releases added PCAPng support, faster processing, and improved error handling, capabilities that many teams now depend on for offline analysis in OT environments.Download version 2.0 of the free OT PCAP Analyzer at: ot-pcap-analyzer/---🔥 About EmberOT 🔥EmberOT solves critical infrastructure security challenges by meeting organizations where they are today. Where predecessor solutions are hardware-dependent and cost-prohibitive, EmberOT's software-based sensors remove those barriers and help organizations monitor and defend their environments NOW while showing them a path to the FUTURE. Combining secure by design with defense in depth, the EmberOT software provides immediate observability and detection, actionable insights, and guidance on“What should I do next?” to ensure critical infrastructure resilience and security. Learn more at

