How To Choose The Best Drain Cleaning Machine For Sewer Cleaning Needs

Choosing the right drain cleaning machine based on your specific needs is crucial for efficient and effective sewer and drainage pipe cleaning. AMJET, a leading manufacturer of high-performance Sewer Cleaning Equipment, offers a range of reliable machines.

In this guide, we'll walk you through the key factors to consider-especially water pressure and flow rate-to help you make an informed decision when selecting a commercial drain cleaner machine.







Understanding Jetting Pressure and Flow Rate

Before diving into specific machine models, it's important to understand the significance of pressure and flow rate in any drain cleaning machine .

Pressure

Measured in PSI (pounds per square inch) or BAR , pressure refers to the force at which water is delivered through the jetting nozzle. Higher pressure allows the machine to break through solid blockages like tree roots, grease, or mineral buildup.



1 BAR ≈ 14.5 PSI Example: A machine rated at 2900 PSI is roughly equal to 200 BAR.

Depending on where you operate, pressure units may differ. PSI is commonly used in the US and UK, while BAR is widely used in Europe.







Flow Rate

Flow rate represents the amount of water delivered per minute, measured in GPM (gallons per minute) or LPM (liters per minute). A higher flow rate allows more water to pass through the pipes, improving flushing performance.



1 GPM = 3.785 LPM

1 LPM = 0.264 GPM Example: A machine rated at 17 GPM delivers approximately 65 LPM.

How Pressure and Flow Rate Work Together

Both pressure and flow rate are crucial for determining the overall cleaning performance of a drain cleaning machine . Depending on your application, here are some general combinations:



High Pressure + Low Flow : Creates a strong, focused water stream that cuts through grease, roots, and hardened scale-ideal for commercial kitchens, hotels, and residential pipes.

Low Pressure + High Flow : Provides high water volume to flush out loose debris, silt, or sludge in larger pipes like municipal drainage systems. High Pressure + High Flow : The most powerful configuration, offering both penetration force and flushing volume. Suitable for large-diameter pipes or areas with severe blockages.







How to Choose the Right Pressure and Flow Rate for Your Jetting Application

Understanding what you need from your sewer cleaning equipment will help you select the most suitable machine. Below are two main performance configurations based on typical use cases:

1. Low Pressure / High Flow Machines



Pressure : 150–200 BAR (2000–3000 PSI) Flow Rate : 50–150 LPM

Ideal Applications :



Large-diameter pipes (300 mm and above) : Common in municipal stormwater systems and combined sewer lines. The large volume of water is perfect for flushing out leaves, sand, and silt.

Heavy sediment or sludge removal : High flow creates a strong, sweeping water stream capable of carrying out heavy buildup. Long-distance jetting : Extended cleaning operations benefit from sustained water volume and reach.

This setup is perfect for public infrastructure teams and contractors dealing with wide drainage systems.

2. High Pressure / Low Flow Machines



Pressure : 250–350 BAR (3600–5000 PSI) Flow Rate : 16–60 LPM

Ideal Applications :



Small to medium pipes (100–300 mm) : Found in commercial facilities, residential buildings, hotels, and restaurants.

Severe internal scaling : High pressure, especially with rotating nozzles, can strip mineral deposits and grease from pipe walls. Spot cleaning and pre-inspection work : Focused water jets remove stubborn obstructions in preparation for video inspection or repairs.

This type of commercial drain cleaner machine offers precision and power for high-performance applications in tight or heavily blocked lines.







Conclusion: Find the Best Drain Cleaning Machine for Your Needs

With a better understanding of pressure and flow dynamics, you can now confidently select the best drain cleaning machine for your specific situation. Whether your priority is volume for flushing or force for cutting, AMJET's product lineup-including the Warrior and Titan series-has you covered.

From municipal sewer lines to hotel drainage systems, AMJET's sewer cleaning equipment ensures top-tier performance, durability, and reliability. Contact us today to find the right solution for your jetting tasks.