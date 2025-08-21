Dubai Launches Online Licence System For Visitors To Drive Boats

Visitors to Dubai can now easily enjoy the emirate's waters, thanks to a new licensing service from the Dubai Maritime Authority (DMA).

The authority, part of the Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation, will issue recreational boating licences to those licensed by member states of the International Maritime Organisation (IMO), including GCC countries, Europe, the United States, and other IMO member states. The licence covers recreational vessels such as jet skis and speedboats.

Under the new system, visitors can submit their existing national licence for verification online. Once validated, the DMA issues a local recreational boating licence, allowing them to operate boats for leisure, tourism, and sports activities.

The authority emphasised that all internationally recognised licences meeting the prescribed standards are eligible, reinforcing Dubai's commitment to maritime safety and professionalism.

The move coincides with the release of an updated manual regulating marine crew licensing in Dubai. The manual outlines the professional, medical, and technical requirements for operating boats, as well as procedures for application, examination, renewal, and licence amendments, all of which are accessible through digital platforms. It also introduces a framework for recognising licences issued by accredited international maritime authorities.

Sheikh Dr Saeed bin Ahmed bin Khalifa Al Maktoum, CEO of the DMA, said the initiative reflects Dubai's commitment to“providing a flexible maritime environment that allows international visitors to enjoy a safe and exceptional boating experience".