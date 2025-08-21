RADPAIR Announces Strategic Partnership With Advahealth Solutions To Deliver Integrated AI Reporting

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- RADPAIR , the company specializing in generative AI-driven radiology reporting, today announced a new strategic partnership with AdvaHealth Solutions , a leading cloud-native PACS provider with a strong presence across Asia. This collaboration integrates RADPAIR's AI engine directly into the AdvaPACS platform, giving healthcare providers access to a powerful, optional upgrade for their diagnostic workflow.

The integration allows radiologists and clinicians in hospitals and imaging centers using AdvaPACS to add RADPAIR's AI reporting capabilities, streamlining the path from image analysis to final report. By embedding advanced AI directly into an existing cloud-based environment, the joint solution enhances diagnostic efficiency while helping to reduce radiologist burnout.

"Our mission at AdvaHealth Solutions is to free medical imaging from the limitations of legacy systems," said Lynette Fong, COO of AdvaHealth Solutions. "By integrating AdvaPACS with RADPAIR, we are now offering our customers a direct pathway to the most advanced AI reporting tools on the market. This partnership reinforces our vision of providing an AI-ready platform that is flexible, scalable, and focused on improving patient care."

"RADPAIR is accelerating its global expansion, delivering cutting-edge AI reporting solutions to radiologists worldwide," said Avez Rizvi, MD, CEO of RADPAIR. "Through our partnership with AdvaPACS, we're ensuring radiologists enjoy an unparalleled reading experience, advancing our mission to bring joy back to reporting for every radiologist."

This partnership empowers healthcare providers to modernize their radiology departments by moving away from legacy systems. The combination of AdvaPACS's unlimited user access and resilient cloud infrastructure with RADPAIR's AI-driven efficiency provides a future-proof solution designed to meet the evolving demands of modern healthcare.

RADPAIR and AdvaHealth Solutions will jointly showcase the integrated solution at the Singapore Congress of Radiology (SGCR) 2025 - the 33rd Annual Scientific Meeting of the Singapore Congress of Radiology and the 15th Workshops in Interventional Radiology Education Singapore - taking place from 29 to 31 August 2025 . Visitors can learn more at booth B05 .

About RADPAIR

RADPAIR is the world's first fully cloud-native, generative AI platform purpose-built for radiology reporting. By seamlessly integrating advanced AI capabilities with a zero-footprint, web-based interface, RADPAIR empowers radiologists to create high-quality reports with unprecedented speed, consistency, and control. Committed to HIPAA+ compliance and robust data security, RADPAIR brings automation, innovation, and ease of use to the forefront - redefining efficiency and elevating the standard of care in diagnostic imaging.

About AdvaHealth Solutions

AdvaHealth Solutions provides AdvaPACS , a cloud-native medical imaging platform that removes the barriers of legacy imaging systems. With unlimited user access, streamlined workflows , and a scalable, secure infrastructure built on AWS, AdvaPACS empowers healthcare providers to enhance collaboration, improve efficiency, and deliver superior patient care without the constraints of hardware dependencies.

SOURCE RADPAIR

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED