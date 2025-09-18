Pakistan, Saudi Arabia Sign Historic Defense Pact: Attack On One Will Be Considered Attack On Both

MENAFN - Tribal News Network)

In a landmark development, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia on Wednesday signed a Strategic Mutual Defense Agreement (SMDA) in Riyadh, declaring that any aggression against one country will be treated as an attack on both, thereby binding the two nations to joint defense and collective security.

The agreement was signed by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif at the Al-Yamamah Palace, marking what both sides described as a historic step in deepening their decades-long strategic partnership.

According to the joint declaration, the pact underscores a shared commitment to strengthening national security and promoting peace in the region and beyond. It aims to enhance defense cooperation, reinforce mutual protection, and consolidate readiness against any external aggression.

The statement further noted that Saudi Arabia and Pakistan share over eight decades of historic partnership, rooted in common strategic interests and close defense collaboration. It said the accord reflects the depth of Pakistan-Saudi strategic ties and strengthens collective resolve to safeguard regional and global peace.

Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir was credited with playing a pivotal role in achieving the agreement. With this development, Pakistan has formally become Saudi Arabia's partner in safeguarding the sanctity of the Haramain Sharifain.

Framed in the context of current and emerging threats, the agreement is expected to boost both nations' defense preparedness and interoperability. It reaffirms decades of joint military training, multilateral exercises, and defense industrial cooperation, while broadening the scope to address future challenges collectively.

Under the pact's clauses, any external armed attack on one country will be considered an attack on both. The declaration described the signing as an affirmation of deep bilateral relations and expanding security cooperation, with wide-ranging benefits in defense, economy, and diplomacy.

During the formal talks, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman welcomed Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif at Al-Yamamah Palace. The two leaders, along with their delegations, reviewed the historic and strategic ties between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia and discussed a range of issues of mutual interest. Prime Minister Shehbaz also conveyed his best wishes for King Salman bin Abdulaziz.