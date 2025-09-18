Hezbollah Official, Civilian Killed In Israeli Airstrike In Eastern Lebanon
It was reported that, the strike targeted the Al-Asira neighbourhood in Baalbek, killing two people.
Lebanon's Public Health Emergency Operations Centre confirmed, the attack targeted a vehicle. A Lebanese Army Intelligence source said that, two guided missiles were fired from the Zionist Israeli drones. He identified the victims as Hezbollah official, Hussein Sharif, and the civilian, Kamal Raad.
A U.S.- and French-brokered ceasefire has been in place between Hezbollah and Israel since Nov 27, last year, halting clashes that erupted during the Gaza war.
Despite the agreement, the barbaric Israeli army, carries out strikes in Lebanon, claiming they target Hezbollah“threats,” while maintaining its forces at five main points in the Lebanese border region.– NNN-NNA
