Drone Attacks Cause Fires In Two Districts Of Kyiv Region
"As a result of the enemy attack in the Boryspil district, warehouses caught fire. Emergency services are at the scene. All necessary measures are being taken," the report said.
In addition, a fire broke out in a private house in the Bucha district. The State Emergency Service rescuers have already localized it.
“There have been no reports of casualties,” the Regional Military Administration said, promising to provide more detailed information later.Read also: Kherson region hit by Russian strikes: homes damaged, seven hurt, including minor
As reported by Ukrinform, rescuers in the Kyiv region spent more than 10 hours extinguishing a fire covering 17,000 square meters after an enemy drone hit a warehouse on the territory of the Epicenter logistics center.
Illustrative photo: State Emergency Service
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Japan Skin Care Products Market Size Worth USD 11.6 Billion By 2033 CAGR: 4.18%
- Permissionless Data Hub Baselight Taps Walrus To Activate Data Value Onchain
- Chaingpt Pad Unveils Buzz System: Turning Social Hype Into Token Allocation
- Newcastle United Announce Multi-Year Partnership With Bydfi
- PLPC-DBTM: Non-Cellular Oncology Immunotherapy With STIPNAM Traceability, Entering A Global Acquisition Window.
- Origin Summit Unveils Second Wave Of Global Icons Ahead Of Debut During KBW
CommentsNo comment