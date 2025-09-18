Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Drone Attacks Cause Fires In Two Districts Of Kyiv Region

2025-09-18 12:05:25
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This was reported by the Kyiv Regional Military Administration , according to Ukrinform.

"As a result of the enemy attack in the Boryspil district, warehouses caught fire. Emergency services are at the scene. All necessary measures are being taken," the report said.

In addition, a fire broke out in a private house in the Bucha district. The State Emergency Service rescuers have already localized it.

“There have been no reports of casualties,” the Regional Military Administration said, promising to provide more detailed information later.

Read also: Kherson region hit by Russian strikes: homes damaged, seven hurt, including minor

As reported by Ukrinform, rescuers in the Kyiv region spent more than 10 hours extinguishing a fire covering 17,000 square meters after an enemy drone hit a warehouse on the territory of the Epicenter logistics center.

Illustrative photo: State Emergency Service

