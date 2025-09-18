Egypt Honours Red Crescent Efforts For Gaza Humanitarian Aid Latest Death Toll: 65,062 Palestinians
The event was organised by the Ministries of Foreign Affairs and Social Solidarity, and attended by Foreign Minister, Badr Abdelatty, Social Solidarity Minister, Maya Morsy, ERC Executive Director, Amal Emam, and representatives from foreign embassies and international organisations.
Abdelatty described Gaza's situation as“a humanitarian catastrophe... amounting to a war of genocide,” condemning the blockade on food, medicine, water, and electricity, and rejecting any attempts to displace Palestinians. He highlighted Egypt's role, noting that, the Rafah crossing remains open around the clock.
According to Morsy, Egypt has facilitated the entry of 570,000 tonnes of humanitarian aid to Gaza, since Oct, 2023, accounting for about 70 percent of the total aid sent to the enclave. She also praised the ERC's 35,000 volunteers as“a model of humanitarian action worldwide.”
According to Gaza health authorities, nearly two years of conflict have killed 65,062 Palestinians, injured 165,697, and worsened famine and malnutrition, resulting in 432 deaths, including 146 children.– NNN-MENA
