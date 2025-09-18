Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Egypt Honours Red Crescent Efforts For Gaza Humanitarian Aid Latest Death Toll: 65,062 Palestinians

Egypt Honours Red Crescent Efforts For Gaza Humanitarian Aid Latest Death Toll: 65,062 Palestinians


2025-09-18 12:04:56
(MENAFN- Nam News Network) CAIRO, Sept 18 (NNN-MENA) – Egypt, yesterday, honoured the Egyptian Red Crescent (ERC) and its volunteers, for sustaining aid to Gaza, reaffirming its humanitarian and political support for the Palestinian people.

The event was organised by the Ministries of Foreign Affairs and Social Solidarity, and attended by Foreign Minister, Badr Abdelatty, Social Solidarity Minister, Maya Morsy, ERC Executive Director, Amal Emam, and representatives from foreign embassies and international organisations.

Abdelatty described Gaza's situation as“a humanitarian catastrophe... amounting to a war of genocide,” condemning the blockade on food, medicine, water, and electricity, and rejecting any attempts to displace Palestinians. He highlighted Egypt's role, noting that, the Rafah crossing remains open around the clock.

According to Morsy, Egypt has facilitated the entry of 570,000 tonnes of humanitarian aid to Gaza, since Oct, 2023, accounting for about 70 percent of the total aid sent to the enclave. She also praised the ERC's 35,000 volunteers as“a model of humanitarian action worldwide.”

According to Gaza health authorities, nearly two years of conflict have killed 65,062 Palestinians, injured 165,697, and worsened famine and malnutrition, resulting in 432 deaths, including 146 children.– NNN-MENA

MENAFN18092025000200011047ID1110077636

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search