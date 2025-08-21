NCW To Hold Capacity Building Programme In Mumbai Maha CM To Inaugurate

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Aug 21 (IANS) The National Commission for Women (NCW), in collaboration with the Maharashtra State Women Commission, will host a two-day Capacity Building and Training Programme for State Women Commissions (SWCs) from across the country on August 22-23 in Mumbai.

The initiative, titled“Shakti Samvad,” aims to strengthen the institutional capacities of SWCs to safeguard women's rights, promote welfare, and advance gender equality.

Announcing the programme, NCW Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar said,“Women Commissions are the first responders for women in distress. Their role is pivotal in ensuring that the vision of gender equality reaches every corner of India. Through this programme, we seek to empower State Commissions with sharper tools, deeper knowledge, and stronger strategies -- from tackling cybercrimes to addressing mental wellbeing and policy gaps. NCW is committed to building a collective voice that will make India safer and more empowering for every woman.”

The inaugural session will be attended by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar, and Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar, among others.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister will also release NCW's new publication on Prevention of Sexual Harassment (PoSH) at the Workplace.

The programme will feature high-level panel discussions and thematic sessions addressing a wide spectrum of policy, legal, and social issues.

Day One will open with a panel on challenges and opportunities before SWCs, followed by sessions on Anti-Human Trafficking, age of consent laws, and coordination with enforcement agencies such asthe Railways.

A special session titled“Inner Women” will focus on holistic identity and wellbeing, while another will assess women-centric policies in the context of the Beijing Declaration.

Day Two will look at emerging challenges in the digital age, including Artificial Intelligence and Cyber Security, and explore issues of menopause, mental health, and unpaid care work under the theme“Care Matters.”

It will also highlight the legacy of the 15 women framers of the Indian Constitution, and orient participants on new legal frameworks such as the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, with a focus on women's rights.

NCW will also introduce its new Advisory Committee, comprising experts from diverse fields, to guide the Commission in designing strategic interventions for women's empowerment.

The two-day programme will conclude with a collective strategy session to chart a roadmap for closer collaboration between NCW and SWCs, reinforcing their role as critical stakeholders in advancing gender justice and women's welfare nationwide.

The last such meeting was held in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, in April 2025.