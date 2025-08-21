Verdata Raises $8M Series A To Expand Data-Driven Risk Intelligence For B2B Commerce
ATLANTA, Aug. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Verdata, a leader in proprietary commercial risk data and analytics, announced today an $8 million Series A financing led by Continental Investors, with participation from 1st & Main Growth Partners, Front Porch Venture Partners, Overline Venture Capital, and several industry leaders.
Verdata delivers verified cross-industry insights on business identity, financial stability, service reliability, and regulatory compliance. Its proprietary network of more than 20 million active U.S. businesses enables objective, scalable risk assessments-reducing manual intervention, mitigating fraud and compliance risks, and unlocking new revenue opportunities.
"Verdata is redefining how trust is established in B2B relationships," said CEO Mike Mondelli. "This funding accelerates product innovation, strengthens support for our customers, and extends our reach across key industries."
Verdata helps clients:
-
Verify business and principal identities to combat fraud
Ensure brand alignment to manage regulatory risk
Prioritize high-impact workflows
Drive revenue growth with confidence
Its solutions are used in SMB lending, POS financing, commercial insurance, and embedded finance to manage relationship risk and build lasting partnerships.
"Team Continental is pleased to lead this round," said Paul Purcell, Principal at Continental Investors. "Verdata's collaborative approach aggregates fragmented commercial data into proprietary insights that improve customer acquisition, decision-making, and industry-wide efficiency."
About Verdata
Verdata helps embedded finance providers, SMB lenders, payment processors, medical financiers, and banks build trust in B2B relationships. Our platform automates partner assessments and delivers continuous monitoring to reduce fraud, compliance, and regulatory risks across the entire relationship lifecycle.
