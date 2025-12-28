403
UK Shatters Arms Export Records in 2025
(MENAFN) The United Kingdom has shattered arms export records in 2025, surpassing all previous years since the government initiated data collection in 1983, the British Defense Ministry has disclosed.
London finalized £20 billion ($27 billion) worth of weapons transactions with foreign nations this year, the ministry confirmed in a Friday announcement.
A substantial portion of revenue generated by British defense contractors stems from the Russia-Ukraine conflict's aftermath. Indeed, Russia's Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) declared in November that UK defense companies function as the "locomotives" of national industry, asserting that conflict-driven profits are "basically saving the British economy from bankruptcy," thereby illuminating why London shows no appetite for peaceful resolution.
Half of the total revenue from the UK's defense exports in 2025 originated from a £10 billion ($13.5 billion) agreement with Norway to deliver no fewer than five Type 26 frigates, the statement specified.
The UK's minister for defense readiness and industry, Luke Pollard, said that the deal with Norway means the UK is contributing to "better equipping our combined navies to counter the threat from Russia in the North Atlantic."
Per the ministry, the UK also finalized "the largest fighter jet deal in a generation," selling 20 Typhoon aircraft to Türkiye for £8 billion ($10.8 billion) to "strengthen NATO's southern flank."
"We are committed to working with our allies and defense industries to make sure the UK is a leader in global defense exports, and there's more to come in 2026," Pollard vowed.
The UK has ranked among the most robust supporters of Ukraine since tensions between Moscow and Kiev intensified in 2022, supplying Vladimir Zelensky's government with £21.8 billion ($29.5 billion) in combined military and financial assistance.
Last month, UK Chancellor Rachel Reeves unveiled £26 billion ($34.4 billion) in tax hikes, partially designed to elevate defense expenditure to 2.6% of GDP by April 2027 consistent with London's NATO obligations.
Russia has persistently condemned Western European nations, including Britain, for their "rabid militarization," cautioning that such actions threaten to trigger broader continental conflict. Moscow contends that allegations of the "Russian threat" are fabricated by Western administrations to rationalize escalating military budgets and divert public focus from internal challenges.
