Lear Earns Seven Top Finishes In J.D. Power Seat Quality And Satisfaction Study, Leading All Automotive Suppliers
SOUTHFIELD, Mich., Aug. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Lear Corporation (NYSE: LEA ), a global leader in automotive Seating and E-Systems technology, achieved seven top-four finishes in the J.D. Power 2025 U.S. Seat Quality and Satisfaction StudySM- more than any other seating competitor for the third consecutive year.
Lear's achievements in the report include:
-
Swept the top three vehicle spots in the Mass Market Truck/Van category with the GMC Canyon, Hyundai Santa Cruz, and Chevrolet Silverado HD
Achieved the best in-segment score in the Small/Compact SUV category with the Ford Bronco Sport
Earned three top-four finishes across two Premium segments (Car and SUV) including the Porsche 911, Porsche Taycan, and Jaguar F-Pace
"Lear's industry-leading performance continues with the most wins across segments, reinforcing our reputation for consistent quality," said Ray Scott, Lear's President and CEO. "At Lear, we continually invest in advanced innovations and operational excellence. We are proud to earn top ratings from the drivers and passengers who enjoy the technology, design and comfort our high-quality seats deliver."
The 2025 U.S. Seat Quality and Satisfaction StudySM is based on responses from 92,694 vehicle purchasers and lessees of new 2025 model-year vehicles who were surveyed after 90 days of ownership. The study was fielded from June 2024 through May 2025. Learn more about the study here .
About Lear Corporation
Lear Corporation (NYSE: LEA ) is a global automotive leader in Seating and E-Systems. The company designs, manufactures, and delivers advanced technologies to the world's major automakers. Building on more than 100 years of heritage, Lear is the largest U.S.-based automotive supplier, headquartered in Southfield, Michigan. Driven by a commitment to innovation, operational excellence, and sustainability, Lear's global team of talented employees is shaping the future of mobility by developing solutions that enhance comfort, safety, and efficiency. More information is available at Lear.
SOURCE Lear CorporationWANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Global Dental Insurance Market Size Projected To Reach USD 486.80 Billion By 2033 CAGR Of 6.79%.
- Hydroxyapatite Market Size Worth USD 4.22 Billion Globally, By 2033 At A CAGR Of 4.94%
- Diacetone Alcohol (DAA) Prices Q2 2025: Index, Price Fluctuations And Forecast
- Agriculture Drones Market Size To Reach USD 31,882.58 Million By 2033 With A 27.97% CAGR
- Saudi Arabia Commercial Drones Market Set To Surge USD 3,334.1 Million By 2033: Trends & Outlook
- GCC Trade Finance Market Size To Reach USD 2.0 Billion By 2033: Growth Trends & Market Scope
CommentsNo comment