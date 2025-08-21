Lear Earns Seven Top Finishes In J.D. Power Seat Quality And Satisfaction Study, Leading All Automotive Suppliers

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., Aug. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Lear Corporation (NYSE: LEA ), a global leader in automotive Seating and E-Systems technology, achieved seven top-four finishes in the J.D. Power 2025 U.S. Seat Quality and Satisfaction StudySM- more than any other seating competitor for the third consecutive year.

Lear's achievements in the report include:



Swept the top three vehicle spots in the Mass Market Truck/Van category with the GMC Canyon, Hyundai Santa Cruz, and Chevrolet Silverado HD

Achieved the best in-segment score in the Small/Compact SUV category with the Ford Bronco Sport Earned three top-four finishes across two Premium segments (Car and SUV) including the Porsche 911, Porsche Taycan, and Jaguar F-Pace

"Lear's industry-leading performance continues with the most wins across segments, reinforcing our reputation for consistent quality," said Ray Scott, Lear's President and CEO. "At Lear, we continually invest in advanced innovations and operational excellence. We are proud to earn top ratings from the drivers and passengers who enjoy the technology, design and comfort our high-quality seats deliver."

The 2025 U.S. Seat Quality and Satisfaction StudySM is based on responses from 92,694 vehicle purchasers and lessees of new 2025 model-year vehicles who were surveyed after 90 days of ownership. The study was fielded from June 2024 through May 2025. Learn more about the study here .

About Lear Corporation

Lear Corporation (NYSE: LEA ) is a global automotive leader in Seating and E-Systems. The company designs, manufactures, and delivers advanced technologies to the world's major automakers. Building on more than 100 years of heritage, Lear is the largest U.S.-based automotive supplier, headquartered in Southfield, Michigan. Driven by a commitment to innovation, operational excellence, and sustainability, Lear's global team of talented employees is shaping the future of mobility by developing solutions that enhance comfort, safety, and efficiency. More information is available at Lear.

