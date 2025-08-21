Golf: Yuvraj Sandhu Shoots Extraordinary 61, Stretches Lead To Three Shots At Players C'ship
The 28-year-old Yuvraj (63-67-61), the current PGTI Order of Merit leader, who is staring at his fourth title of the season and second in two weeks, totalled 22-under 191 for three days.
Olympian Udayan Mane (67-65-62) of Pune, who was overnight tied second, struck a nine-under 62 on Thursday to move into sole second position at 19-under 194. Delhi's Kshitij Naveed Kaul (68-67-64) came up with a 64 in the penultimate round to move up one spot into third position at 14-under 199.
Teenage amateur Veer Ganapathy of Bengaluru returned a 63 to be placed tied sixth at 11-under 202.
Yuvraj Sandhu, who will be looking to become wire-to-wire champion for the second week in succession, extended his overnight two-shot lead by another shot with the help of a tournament low of 61 that was punctuated by five birdies each on the front-nine and back-nine.
Sandhu's error-free round featured two drives that found the greens on Par-4 holes, two 12-foot conversions, two terrific nine-iron approach shots, and a couple of quality up and downs.
Yuvraj said,“It was all about continuing the momentum from the previous rounds. I finally broke nine-under after almost two years, so that's a big personal achievement for me, as it was something I had been aiming to do.
“The game is trending in a good way, I feel comfortable while standing on the ball, and am quite confident with the putter. I worked a lot on my driver's club-fitting with my coach Gurbaaz Mann during the off-season. That seems to be paying off as my driving form has also been top-notch. I would now love to sign off on a high after three weeks on the PGTI before heading to the Asian Tour next week.”
Udayan Mane's third round of 62 was highlighted by a 16-foot eagle conversion on the 12th, along with seven other birdies. The 34-year-old Mane, searching for his first win in four years, also sank a 40-footer on the 17th and drove the Par-4 15th green to set up birdies.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Global Dental Insurance Market Size Projected To Reach USD 486.80 Billion By 2033 CAGR Of 6.79%.
- Hydroxyapatite Market Size Worth USD 4.22 Billion Globally, By 2033 At A CAGR Of 4.94%
- Diacetone Alcohol (DAA) Prices Q2 2025: Index, Price Fluctuations And Forecast
- Agriculture Drones Market Size To Reach USD 31,882.58 Million By 2033 With A 27.97% CAGR
- Saudi Arabia Commercial Drones Market Set To Surge USD 3,334.1 Million By 2033: Trends & Outlook
- GCC Trade Finance Market Size To Reach USD 2.0 Billion By 2033: Growth Trends & Market Scope
CommentsNo comment