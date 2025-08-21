BTCC Exchange Reports 141% Reserves, Offers Jaren Jackson Jr. Signed Merch In New Contest

BTCC , the world's longest-serving cryptocurrency exchange, has released its August 2025 Proof of Reserves (PoR) report, demonstrating a strong 141% total reserve ratio. The report highlights a significant increase from July's 132% ratio, following the launch of a trading competition featuring NBA All-Star Jaren Jackson Jr.'s merch and platform enhancements.

Dated August 15, 2025, the comprehensive reveals robust reserve ratios across all major cryptocurrencies:



Bitcoin (BTC): 125%

Ethereum (ETH): 155%

XRP: 142%

Tether (USDT): 140%

USD Coin (USDC): 170% Cardano (ADA): 121%

These figures demonstrate BTCC's commitment to maintaining substantial over-collateralization, with USDC showing the highest reserve ratio at 170% – the strongest performance since the introduction of monthly PoR reporting.

In a strategic move to expand its global reach, BTCC has signed NBA All-Star and 2023 Defensive Player of the Year Jaren Jackson Jr. as its , marking the platform's first sports sponsorship. This partnership features an exclusive month-long trading competition with a 500,000 USDT prize pool and signed jerseys from Jackson Jr. Interested parties can visit

BTCC has also launched its , featuring“Deep Dives” and“Quick Updates” that aggregate quality information sources with original content. The center provides 24/7 market updates, comprehensive trend analysis, and project insights to help users identify trading opportunities and make informed trading decisions.

Since launching monthly PoR reporting in April 2025, BTCC has consistently maintained reserves above 100%. The complete August 2025 PoR report and are available as part of its commitment to transparency and user asset protection.

About BTCC Exchange

Founded in 2011, is a leading global cryptocurrency exchange with the vision to make crypto trading reliable and accessible to everyone. With a strong presence in over 100 countries and regions and a user base of over 9.1 million, BTCC continues to deliver innovation, security, and an unmatched user experience in the cryptocurrency world.

As part of its commitment to connecting crypto with mainstream audiences, BTCC has partnered with 2023 Defensive Player of the Year and 2x NBA All-Star Jaren Jackson Jr. as its global brand ambassador, bridging the gap between traditional sports and digital assets.

Official website:

X:

Contact: