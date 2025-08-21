403
China condemns US for whitewashing Japan's aggression, WWII war crimes
(MENAFN) A spokesperson for China’s defense ministry on Friday condemned the United States for allegedly downplaying Japan’s wartime aggression and crimes during World War II, calling it "a grave affront to historical justice and an insult to the feelings of those who suffered from the Japanese invasion."
Jiang Bin, speaking for China’s Ministry of National Defense, responded to a recent statement by the U.S. State Department that described the conclusion of the Pacific War 80 years ago as "a devastating war in the Pacific."
"During WWII, Japanese fascists committed heinous crimes and inflicted untold suffering on people around the world, including the Americans. The U.S. side seems to have 'amnesia' about this period of history," Jiang added.
The remarks come as this year marks the 80th anniversary of China’s victory in the People’s War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression and the broader World Anti-Fascist War. Jiang called on the United States to set aside geopolitical agendas, maintain an accurate understanding of WWII, and collaborate with the international community to uphold the post-war global order.
