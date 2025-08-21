Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
India’s heavy rainfall disrupt lives of millions of civilians

India’s heavy rainfall disrupt lives of millions of civilians


2025-08-21 05:28:02
(MENAFN) Mumbai, India’s financial hub, has been severely affected by heavy monsoon rains, causing widespread flooding, submerged streets, and disruption to flights and train services. Residents have been seen navigating waist-deep waters as clogged sewers overflowed, sending garbage into the streets.

On Tuesday, authorities rescued 600 people stranded on an overcrowded monorail that halted mid-journey, with at least 23 individuals requiring treatment for suffocation. While monsoon rains are typical in Maharashtra state during this season, the current downpours are unusually intense.

This week alone, rain-related incidents have claimed at least 21 lives across the state. Mumbai has recorded 800mm of rainfall in just four days, far exceeding the typical August average, according to the India Meteorological Department.

A red alert has been issued for the city and surrounding districts, with forecasts warning of continued heavy rainfall on Wednesday, although conditions are expected to improve later in the week. Most schools and colleges remain closed, and around 350 residents from low-lying areas have been relocated to temporary shelters.

MENAFN21082025000045017281ID1109957550

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search