India’s heavy rainfall disrupt lives of millions of civilians
(MENAFN) Mumbai, India’s financial hub, has been severely affected by heavy monsoon rains, causing widespread flooding, submerged streets, and disruption to flights and train services. Residents have been seen navigating waist-deep waters as clogged sewers overflowed, sending garbage into the streets.
On Tuesday, authorities rescued 600 people stranded on an overcrowded monorail that halted mid-journey, with at least 23 individuals requiring treatment for suffocation. While monsoon rains are typical in Maharashtra state during this season, the current downpours are unusually intense.
This week alone, rain-related incidents have claimed at least 21 lives across the state. Mumbai has recorded 800mm of rainfall in just four days, far exceeding the typical August average, according to the India Meteorological Department.
A red alert has been issued for the city and surrounding districts, with forecasts warning of continued heavy rainfall on Wednesday, although conditions are expected to improve later in the week. Most schools and colleges remain closed, and around 350 residents from low-lying areas have been relocated to temporary shelters.
