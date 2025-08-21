403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Russia’s deputy PM says Russia ranks among India’s four trade partners
(MENAFN) Russia continues to supply India with key energy resources and remains one of its top four trading partners, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov said Wednesday at a bilateral intergovernmental commission. Manturov co-chaired the annual meeting in Moscow with Indian Minister of External Affairs S. Jaishankar, which was attended by dozens of business delegates from both countries.
“I would especially like to highlight our cooperation in the energy field. We continue fuel shipments, including crude oil and petroleum products, as well as energy and coking coal. We see potential for exporting Russian LNG,” Manturov stated.
The remarks come amid tensions between India and Western nations, which have urged New Delhi to halt energy purchases from Russia. Earlier this month, the U.S. imposed an additional 25% “punitive” tariff on India, effective August 27, citing its continued Russian oil imports. India has condemned the measure as “unfair, unjustified, and unreasonable,” pledging to protect its national interests.
Manturov also highlighted the expansion of trade beyond energy, noting that Russia now exports mineral fertilizers, metals, forestry products, diamonds, power equipment, and foodstuffs to India, while India has diversified its exports to Russia.
Jaishankar, on a three-day official visit to Moscow, emphasized the need to maximize trade and investment opportunities, stating: “Doing more and doing differently should be our mantra.”
“I would especially like to highlight our cooperation in the energy field. We continue fuel shipments, including crude oil and petroleum products, as well as energy and coking coal. We see potential for exporting Russian LNG,” Manturov stated.
The remarks come amid tensions between India and Western nations, which have urged New Delhi to halt energy purchases from Russia. Earlier this month, the U.S. imposed an additional 25% “punitive” tariff on India, effective August 27, citing its continued Russian oil imports. India has condemned the measure as “unfair, unjustified, and unreasonable,” pledging to protect its national interests.
Manturov also highlighted the expansion of trade beyond energy, noting that Russia now exports mineral fertilizers, metals, forestry products, diamonds, power equipment, and foodstuffs to India, while India has diversified its exports to Russia.
Jaishankar, on a three-day official visit to Moscow, emphasized the need to maximize trade and investment opportunities, stating: “Doing more and doing differently should be our mantra.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Global Dental Insurance Market Size Projected To Reach USD 486.80 Billion By 2033 CAGR Of 6.79%.
- Hydroxyapatite Market Size Worth USD 4.22 Billion Globally, By 2033 At A CAGR Of 4.94%
- Diacetone Alcohol (DAA) Prices Q2 2025: Index, Price Fluctuations And Forecast
- Agriculture Drones Market Size To Reach USD 31,882.58 Million By 2033 With A 27.97% CAGR
- Saudi Arabia Commercial Drones Market Set To Surge USD 3,334.1 Million By 2033: Trends & Outlook
- GCC Trade Finance Market Size To Reach USD 2.0 Billion By 2033: Growth Trends & Market Scope
CommentsNo comment