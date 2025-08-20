Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

FBI: Russian Cyber Actors Target Networking Devices


2025-08-20 07:06:03
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Aug 20 (KUNA) - The US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) warned the public, private sector, and international community of the threat posed to computer networks and critical infrastructure by government cyber actors attributed to the Russian Federal Security Service's (FSB) Center 16.
The FBI said in a statement on Wednesday that they detected FSB cyber actors exploiting Simple Network Management Protocol (SNMP) and end-of-life networking devices running an unpatched vulnerability (CVE-2018-0171) in Cisco Smart Install (SMI) to broadly target entities in the United States and globally.
In the past year, the FBI detected the actors collecting configuration files for thousands of networking devices associated with US entities across critical infrastructure sectors. On some vulnerable devices, the actors modified configuration files to enable unauthorized access to those devices.
The actors used the unauthorized access to conduct reconnaissance in the victim networks, which revealed their interest in protocols and applications commonly associated with industrial control systems, according to the statement.
The FSB Center 16 unit conducting this activity is known to cybersecurity professionals by several names, including "Berserk Bear" and "Dragonfly," which refer to separate but related cyber activity clusters.
For over a decade, this unit has compromised networking devices globally, particularly devices accepting legacy unencrypted protocols like SMI and SNMP versions 1 and 2.
This unit has also deployed custom tools to certain Cisco devices, such as the malware publicly identified as "SYNful Knock" in 2015, it added. (end)
asj


MENAFN20082025000071011013ID1109955662

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search