Cutalong At Tributer Resort's Golf Clubhouse Grand Opening Marks Milestone For Lake Anna Luxury Living

MINERAL, Va., Aug. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Tuesday's event marked a defining moment for Cutalong at Tributer Resort, as developer Reef Capital Partners unveiled the golf clubhouse, establishing the vibrant heart of what will soon be recognized as one of the nation's most sought-after golf resort communities. Cutalong at Tributer Resort combines championship-caliber golf with residential ownership of luxury villas and cottages, offering a chance to live where the game's traditions meet the best of modern resort living.

Cutalong at Tributer Resort celebrates their Golf Clubhouse grand opening in style

The Golf Clubhouse ribbon-cutting marks a milestone occasion for Lake Anna luxury

Cutalong at Tributer Resort members toast the occasion during speeches at the Golf Clubhouse grand opening

Distinguished stakeholders shared celebratory remarks at the ribbon-cutting of Cutalong at Tributer Resort's Golf Clubhouse

Cutalong at Tributer Resort employees mark the debut of the newly opened Golf Clubhouse

Cutalong at Tributer Resort's course and Golf Clubhouse stand as the cornerstone of this luxury community

REEF has already invested over $85 million dollars and plans to invest over $25 million more in the next 18 months, providing the financial strength to advance development and deliver on its long-term vision. By completing these amenity and infrastructure improvements, these foundational investments not only accelerate growth but also position Cutalong as a transformative economic and cultural driver for the region.

Reef Capital Partners' CEO, Jared Lucero, emphasized the broader vision: "Our commitment to growing Lake Anna's community extends beyond building a world-class resort-it is about contributing to the environmental health and sustainability of this treasured lake. We recognize the responsibility that comes with development in such a unique ecosystem, and we are proud to lead with investments that balance growth, environmental impact, and regional prosperity."

As the first building to open from the Reef team's vision, the golf clubhouse sets the tone for the community with panoramic course views and luxurious spaces for socializing. Alongside the Golf Shop, Coopers Restaurant-a tribute to one of Louisa County's largest historic mines, the Allah Cooper Mine, located at the site of the golf course-offers inspiring cuisine in a welcoming setting. From this newly opened hub, the resort development will further unfold into a thoughtfully planned community that blends luxury living with the natural beauty of the lake. Every detail has been designed to preserve the land's character, stewarding environmental impact and ensuring a resort experience that harmonizes recreation, tradition, and sustainability.

Adding to the day's significance, the event also marked the groundbreaking of the first phase of the luxury Villas and Cottages, expanding residential ownership opportunities and making 'Stay & Play' reservations available for discovery experiences beginning summer 2026. The resort's amenity program simultaneously launched, introducing members and residents to a collection of curated Lake Anna experiences, access to the new sports courts and the opening of the wellness center. Together, these milestones demonstrate Reef Capital Partners' devotion to delivering a comprehensive lifestyle that ties together community, golf, wellness and lakeside living.

With robust investor support, award-winning partners, and a steadfast focus on community and sustainability, Reef Capital Partners is poised to expand offerings, further establishing the resort as one of the nation's most desirable golf communities. Whether playing a round on its nationally acclaimed course, enjoying the amenities, or relaxing lakeside, Cutalong at Tributer Resort provides an exceptional blend of leisure, luxury, and community.

For more information about Cutalong at Tributer Resort, please visit Tributer

About Reef Capital Partners:

Reef Capital Partners is a vertically integrated real estate investment, development, and operations firm dedicated to enhancing communities through transformative and impactful projects across North America. Reef creates a sense of belonging to something extraordinary by delivering unforgettable experiences that endure for generations.

Signature developments include Black Desert Resort, a 600-acre luxury destination in Greater Zion featuring a Tom Weiskopf-designed golf course, curated residences, and premier events like PGA TOUR and LPGA Tour tournaments, and Marcella Club, home to exclusive communities with a Tiger Woods-designed championship golf course and world-class amenities. Reef's portfolio also includes Red Mountain Resort, Coco Palms Resort, Main and Sky, Sweetens Cove, Cutalong at Tributer Resort, and Boardwalk Hotel at Lake Anna, showcasing the firm's commitment to innovative design, sustainability, and community impact.

By aligning investment expertise with development vision, Reef Capital Partners is reshaping the future of luxury living, hospitality, and recreation.

Contact:

Joe Walsh

Project Director, Reef

(775) 742-0374

[email protected]

SOURCE Reef Capital Partners

