Telangana CM Defends Meeting PM Modi, Says He Has No Personal Agenda

Hyderabad, Jan 16 (IANS) Brushing aside the criticism from opposition BRS over his meetings with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Friday said that he is ready to meet anyone for the development of the State and claimed that he has no personal agenda.

The CM said he was meeting the Prime Minister once every three months and meeting Central Ministers once every 10 days for the permissions and funds that have to come from Delhi.

The Chief Minister made it clear that there is no politics of any kind in this.“I will not hesitate to meet anyone for the sake of the people and the development of the region. I will not go to anyone for personal favours. I have no personal agendas,” he said.

He was addressing a public meeting in Nirmal after launching two irrigation projects in Nirmal and Adilabad districts.

“Some people are criticising that I am meeting Modi time and again. Who sanctions funds and projects for the State? Is it not the Prime Minister?” he asked.

Revanth Reddy alleged that the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), during its 10-year rule, did not tell the Centre what the State needed. He said this caused a huge loss to Telangana.

“I am ready to meet PM Modi, Amit Shah or anyone for the State's development and funds. Politics is only at the time of elections. After elections, development should be everybody's goal,” he said.

The CM urged the BJP leadership from the State to meet PM Modi and get the projects and funds to the state.

He alleged that because of the negligence by leaders who ruled for 10 years, Telangana suffered irreparable losses. The State felt the burden of Rs. 8.11 lakh crore in debts, as the funds that should have been brought from the Centre were not secured. He remarked that debts turned into a noose around the neck of the Telangana people.

The Chief Minister appealed to people to support the Congress party in the upcoming municipal elections. He urged them to elect leaders who work among the people.

Stating that the Congress party secured the number one position in the recent sarpanch elections with 66 per cent votes, he exuded confidence that the Congress party will be in power till 2034.

Revanth Reddy slammed BRS president and former Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) for calling the government 'real estate broker'.“Does KCR, with 40 years of political experience, have no better words to say. If development is happening, he should bless it with the experience he has, but calling the government real estate brokers is not right,” he said.

The Chief Minister said that even though a university was sanctioned for the Adilabad district, the establishment of the university was delayed because everyone wanted it to be located in their area. He sought the cooperation of all for establishing the university at Basara IIT.

He said the government would not only build an airport in Adilabad but would also establish a large industrial park. He called for acquiring 10,000 acres to develop the region industrially.

Earlier, the Chief Minister inaugurated the Sadarmat Barrage at Ponkal village in Mamda Mandal, Nirmal district, and released water for the Yasangi (Rabi) crop.

He also inaugurated the Chanaka–Korata Barrage Pump House at Hatighat in Bhoraj Mandal, Adilabad district. On the occasion, he released water into the main canal of the Lower Penganga Project and performed 'harathi'.