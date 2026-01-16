UNICEF: Aid Is Free Reports Of Fraud Using Organization's Name Under Review
In a statement posted on its X account, the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) said:“UNICEF Afghanistan has become aware of reports that some individuals, falsely claiming affiliation with UNICEF, are selling fraudulent registrations to access food and non-food assistance.”
UNICEF said it is reviewing the credibility of these reports and reiterated that all assistance provided by the organization is free of charge.
The statement emphasized:“UNICEF stresses that all support delivered by the organization, like all United Nations humanitarian assistance, is provided solely on the basis of need and without any cost.”
UNICEF concluded by urging the public to remain vigilant, avoid sharing personal information or documents with unknown individuals, and refrain from paying money to anyone claiming they can facilitate access to humanitarian assistance.
