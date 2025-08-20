Egypt Hosts African Tax Administration Forum Delegation

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) The Egyptian Tax Authority (ETA) welcomed a delegation from the African Tax Administration Forum (ATAF) at its Tax Training Centre in Maadi.

Rasha Abdel Aal, Head of the Authority, said the ETA is committed to maintaining openness and cooperation with regional and international institutions in training, knowledge exchange, and capacity building, in line with the directives of Finance Minister Ahmed Kojak. She described the visit as an important step towards strengthening cooperation and aligning with international best practices.

Abdel Aal noted that the visit reflects the commitment of both sides to enhancing strategic partnerships in tax system development. She stressed that the ETA places great importance on building cadres capable of addressing global and regional challenges through advanced training programmes that combine modern digital systems with legislative frameworks.

The ATAF delegation toured the centre's facilities, which include technologically equipped training halls, computer laboratories, and a 250-seat conference hall designed to host international meetings and seminars. They also visited the comprehensive library and e-library, along with the centre's hotel, restaurant, and cafeteria-all designed to provide quality services to trainees and guests.

Established in 1999, the Tax Training Centre is recognised as a regional hub of expertise, offering around 3,000 training courses and workshops annually. These cover tax specialisations and general skills, under a training plan accredited by the Central Agency for Organisation and Administration. Abdel Aal highlighted that the centre has undergone continuous upgrades in infrastructure, technical equipment, and training curricula to align with global standards.

She also underscored the centre's strong local and international partnerships, including with the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), the United Nations, and the Arab Union of Tax Experts. Locally, it collaborates with Nasser Military Academy, the Egyptian Military Academy, and Taiba Academy, reinforcing its role as a regional platform for knowledge transfer and professional development.

The ATAF delegation praised the advanced capabilities of the centre, describing it as a pioneering model in the region that could play a key role in training African tax professionals. They expressed eagerness to deepen cooperation with the ETA and exchange expertise in modern tax administration to benefit African countries.

Concluding the visit, Abdel Aal affirmed that the event marks a milestone in cooperation between the ETA and ATAF, giving strong momentum to African tax integration based on fairness and transparency. She stressed that Egypt will remain a firm supporter of modernising tax systems to maximise revenues, attract investment, and advance sustainable development across the continent.