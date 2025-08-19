Intravenous Catheters Market Size To Hit USD 16.47 Billion By 2032, At 6.9% CAGR Report By SNS Insider
|Report Attributes
|Details
|Market Size in 2024
|USD 9.06 Billion
|Market Size by 2032
|USD 16.47 Billion
|CAGR
|CAGR of 6.9% From 2025 to 2032
|Report Scope & Coverage
|Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook
|Key Segmentation
| . By Type (Peripheral Catheters, Central Venous Catheters, Midline Peripheral Catheters)
. By End-use (Retail Pharmacies, Hospital Pharmacies, Others)
Purchase Single User PDF of Intravenous Catheters Market Report (20% Discount) @
Key Industry Segmentation
By Type
In 2023, the lowest risk of complication, ease to use during few minutes, and prescribing short courses of therapy main reason for the largest revenue share at 42% captured by peripheral catheter segment from hospital and outpatient settings during procedure. Antimicrobial coatings, safety-engineered designs and ultrasound-guided insertion are a few of the innovations that help make these devices safer and more accurate. Supporting reimbursement scenario and rising geriatrics population is also fueling the market growth resulting in growing utilization in home healthcare. Due to the reduced backflow leading to mechanical phlebitis, integrated and closed peripheral catheters are likely to maintain their dominance in the intravenous catheters market.
By End-Use
The hospital pharmacy segment accounted for the largest share of revenue in 2023 at 49%, as it is an integral part to provide prescribed medications as part of the patient treatment plan within an inpatient setting. In particular, Direct procurement helps ensure the rapid delivery of treatment for serious and chronic clinical conditions, either cardiovascular, neurological, infectious, and other diseases
Hospital pharmacies also assist with emergency care and long-term management, supplying specific compounded medications for optimum treatment. Reimbursement policies that drive the clinical standards for care, high hospitalization rates, and enhancements in digital health technologies that enable faster and easier delivery of medications enable this segment of the market to maintain its higher market share in the intravenous catheters market.
Global IV Catheters Market: North America Leads While Asia-Pacific Surges Ahead
North America was the largest market for intravenous catheters in 2023, due to the advanced healthcare infrastructure, high prevalence of chronic diseases, and favorable billing policies. The US alone was a significant player owing to its well-established healthcare system and an increasing demand for advanced medical devices. By March 2021, neurological disorders were affecting around 100 billion people in the U.S. which led to a rise in neurosurgeries and demand for catheters. Market growth is also bolstered by the FDA regulations providing valid quality products. Aging population and increasing surgical procedures in Germany, France also drive the long-term IV therapy in Europe.
The fastest-growing region during the forecast period from 2024 to 2032 was Asia-Pacific, due to the growth of healthcare infrastructure in China, India, and other developing countries, the increase in government healthcare expenditure, and the high awareness of technologically advanced medical devices. The demand for intravenous catheters across the region has been growing due to policies improving outpatient insurance coverage, urbanization, and the increasing prevalence of lifestyle-related diseases, such as diabetes and cardiovascular diseases.
Do y ou h ave a ny s pecific q ueries o r n eed a ny c ustomiz ed r esearch on Intravenous Catheters Market ? Submit your inquiry here @
Recent News:
- In April 2024, BD introduced "UltraTouch," a blood collection device designed to minimize patient discomfort by ensuring a successful first attempt, helping reduce needle-related anxiety, and enabling accurate, timely test results.
Exclusive Sections of the Intravenous Catheters Market Report (The USPs)
- Prescription and usage trends – helps you understand regional demand patterns and variations in intravenous catheter prescriptions across healthcare settings. Device deployment volume – helps you analyze growth in the number of catheters deployed globally across hospitals, clinics, and homecare facilities. Healthcare spending allocation – helps you track budget distribution for iv therapy and its impact on procurement and adoption of catheters. Product mix insights – helps you evaluate preferences for different catheter types and feature-driven demand shifts among healthcare providers. Regional growth benchmarks – helps you identify high-potential markets driving adoption and expansion of intravenous catheters. Technology-driven preferences – helps you assess the role of safety features, advanced materials, and innovations in influencing buying behavior. Market penetration dynamics – helps you uncover adoption gaps between developed and emerging regions, highlighting opportunities for targeted growth.
About Us:
SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.CONTACT: Contact Us: Jagney Dave - Vice President of Client Engagement Phone: +1-315 636 4242 (US) | +44- 20 3290 5010 (UK)
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Global Bone Graft And Substitutes Market Size Projected To Reach USD 5.2 Billion By 2033 CAGR Of 5%.
- Intercity Bus Shuttle Service Business Plan 2025: Complete Feasibility Study
- Why The Global Confectionery Market Will Hit USD 266 Billion By 2033 A Gamechanger For Sellers & Researchers
- Vietnam Edtech Market Report 2025, Share, Growth, Trends And Forecast Till 2033
- Home Repair Service Business Plan 2025: Investment, Costs, And Profitability Analysis
- What Is The Brazil Fertilizers Market Size And Forecast For 20252033?
CommentsNo comment