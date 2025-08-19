Intravenous Catheters Market Size To Hit USD 16.47 Billion By 2032, At 6.9% CAGR Report By SNS Insider

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Intravenous Catheters Market Driven by Rising Chronic Disease Prevalence and Growing Demand for Outpatient and Home-based IV Therapies. Austin, Aug. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intravenous Catheters Market Size & Growth Insights: According to the SNS Insider,“The Intravenous C atheters Market size was valued at USD 9.06 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 16.47 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 6.9% during 2025-2032.” Innovation and Chronic Disease Burden Driving IV Catheters Market Growth Factors such as the increasing hospitalizations, growing adoption of outpatient and home-based IV therapy, escalating demand for safety-engineered devices, are driving the market growth. Use of IV Access is Increasing Because of the Rising Incidence of Chronic Diseases Demand such as Cardiovascular Disease, Diabetes, and Cancer CDC also reports that every year, around 805,000 Americans have a heart attack, with 695,000 deaths from heart disease occurring in 2021 alone. Antimicrobial-coated and closed IV catheter system innovations are making great strides in improving patient safety. Coupled with stringent FDA, CE and ISO standards and outstanding health care infrastructure, these elements contribute to making the US a premier market in the world for intravenous catheters. Get a Sample Report of Intravenous Catheters Market Forecast @ Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2024 USD 9.06 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 16.47 Billion CAGR CAGR of 6.9% From 2025 to 2032 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation . By Type (Peripheral Catheters, Central Venous Catheters, Midline Peripheral Catheters)

. By End-use (Retail Pharmacies, Hospital Pharmacies, Others)

Key Industry Segmentation

By Type

In 2023, the lowest risk of complication, ease to use during few minutes, and prescribing short courses of therapy main reason for the largest revenue share at 42% captured by peripheral catheter segment from hospital and outpatient settings during procedure. Antimicrobial coatings, safety-engineered designs and ultrasound-guided insertion are a few of the innovations that help make these devices safer and more accurate. Supporting reimbursement scenario and rising geriatrics population is also fueling the market growth resulting in growing utilization in home healthcare. Due to the reduced backflow leading to mechanical phlebitis, integrated and closed peripheral catheters are likely to maintain their dominance in the intravenous catheters market.

By End-Use

The hospital pharmacy segment accounted for the largest share of revenue in 2023 at 49%, as it is an integral part to provide prescribed medications as part of the patient treatment plan within an inpatient setting. In particular, Direct procurement helps ensure the rapid delivery of treatment for serious and chronic clinical conditions, either cardiovascular, neurological, infectious, and other diseases

Hospital pharmacies also assist with emergency care and long-term management, supplying specific compounded medications for optimum treatment. Reimbursement policies that drive the clinical standards for care, high hospitalization rates, and enhancements in digital health technologies that enable faster and easier delivery of medications enable this segment of the market to maintain its higher market share in the intravenous catheters market.

Global IV Catheters Market: North America Leads While Asia-Pacific Surges Ahead

North America was the largest market for intravenous catheters in 2023, due to the advanced healthcare infrastructure, high prevalence of chronic diseases, and favorable billing policies. The US alone was a significant player owing to its well-established healthcare system and an increasing demand for advanced medical devices. By March 2021, neurological disorders were affecting around 100 billion people in the U.S. which led to a rise in neurosurgeries and demand for catheters. Market growth is also bolstered by the FDA regulations providing valid quality products. Aging population and increasing surgical procedures in Germany, France also drive the long-term IV therapy in Europe.

The fastest-growing region during the forecast period from 2024 to 2032 was Asia-Pacific, due to the growth of healthcare infrastructure in China, India, and other developing countries, the increase in government healthcare expenditure, and the high awareness of technologically advanced medical devices. The demand for intravenous catheters across the region has been growing due to policies improving outpatient insurance coverage, urbanization, and the increasing prevalence of lifestyle-related diseases, such as diabetes and cardiovascular diseases.

Recent News:

In April 2024, BD introduced "UltraTouch," a blood collection device designed to minimize patient discomfort by ensuring a successful first attempt, helping reduce needle-related anxiety, and enabling accurate, timely test results.

