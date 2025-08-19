Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Bosnia, Herzegovina court dismisses unfounded appeal against Central Election Commission

2025-08-19 08:41:07
(MENAFN) A court in Bosnia and Herzegovina on Monday rejected an appeal by Republika Srpska President Milorad Dodik, upholding the Central Election Commission’s decision to strip him of his mandate.

The court, in a closed session, ruled that Dodik’s challenge lacked merit, confirming the commission’s Aug. 6 decision under the country’s election law. The full verdict has been published on the court’s website.

Earlier in Banja Luka, Dodik announced plans to hold a referendum in Republika Srpska at the end of September, presenting it as a demonstration of the entity’s will and a call to return to the framework of the 1995 Dayton Peace Agreement.

His remarks followed the resignation of Republika Srpska Prime Minister Radovan Viskovic, who stepped down to allow the formation of a new government. Dodik thanked Viskovic for his service, adding that he would take over leadership of the entity’s highways company.

The Central Election Commission revoked Dodik’s mandate earlier this month after he was sentenced to one year in prison and barred from public office for six years for refusing in 2023 to implement decisions by High Representative Christian Schmidt, Bosnia’s international overseer of the Dayton deal.

Dodik has denounced both rulings, pledging that Republika Srpska will resist “outside interference” and even calling on EUFOR, the EU’s peacekeeping force, to deploy along the entity’s borders “if needed.”

