Profusa Welcomes Former Acting U.S. Veterans Affairs Secretary Peter O'rourke As Lead Independent Director Adds Seasoned Finance Executive Fred Knechtel As CFO

Berkeley, Calif, Aug. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Profusa, Inc. (“Profusa” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: PFSA), a commercial stage digital health company pioneering the next generation of technology platform enabling the continuous monitoring of an individual's biochemistry, announces two major leadership additions as of the close of the business combination with NorthView Acquisition Corp (NVAC). Peter O'Rourke, former Acting U.S. Secretary of Veterans Affairs (VA), has joined the Board of Directors as lead independent director, and Fortune 500 financial executive Fred Knechtel has been named Chief Financial Officer.

“Profusa is at an inflection point as we prepare to bring our transformative biosensor platform to global markets,” said Ben Hwang, Ph.D., CEO of Profusa.“Peter brings extensive leadership experience, having overseen one of the largest integrated healthcare systems in the United States, serving more than 9 million veterans across 1,300 facilities during the first Trump administration. His ability to navigate complex organizations and drive large-scale innovation will be invaluable as we grow. Fred, who has long been a trusted partner to Profusa as a founder and CFO of NorthView Acquisition Corp., brings deep expertise in operations, capital markets, and investor engagement. Together, their insights will strengthen our path to commercialization.”

Mr. O'Rourke has a distinguished record as a presidential cabinet member, strategic advisor, and corporate executive. His career spans leadership in government, mergers and acquisitions, market development, and corporate governance. As a senior executive in both private and public companies, he has helped organizations scale, innovate, and deliver shareholder value.

“It's a privilege to join Profusa's board at such a pivotal moment,” said Mr. O'Rourke.“Profusa's biosensor technology has the potential to transform how we understand and monitor human health. I look forward to working with the Board and leadership team to accelerate growth, support commercialization, and maximize shareholder value.”

Mr. Knechtel has led finance and operations from start-ups to publicly traded large cap companies. As CFO, he guided organizations operating in the life sciences, automotive, consumer products, chemical and metals recycling industries through profitable growth, capital restructure, mergers/acquisitions/sales and IPOs. Companies he worked at include Northrop Grumman, Stanley Black and Decker, DuPont, Remy International, Sims Metal Management and GENEWIZ (Azenta).

Mr. Knechtel added,“I believe that Profusa possesses game-changing technology that will set the stage for how we maintain our health for years to come. Combined with an innovative financial strategy to manage our balance sheet1, I'm looking forward to collaborating with the management team and board to drive our progress and growth in the coming years.”

About Profusa

Based in Berkeley, Calif., Profusa is a commercial stage digital health company led by visionary scientific founders, an experienced management team and a world-class board of directors in the development of a new generation of tissue-integrated sensors to detect and continuously transmit actionable, medical-grade data for personal and medical use. With its long-lasting, injectable and affordable biosensors and its intelligent data platform, Profusa aims to provide people with a personalized biochemical signature rooted in data that clinicians can trust and rely on.

“LUMEE”,“PROFUSA” and the PROFUSA logo are registered trademarks of Profusa Inc. in the United States, Canada, European Union, China, Japan, South Korea and Australia. For more information, visit .

Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Contacts

Investor and Media Contacts email: ...

phone: 1 (212) 655-0924



