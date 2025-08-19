403
Macron Signals Imminent Putin-Zelensky Meeting
(MENAFN) French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday indicated that Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky may hold direct talks within the next two weeks.
In an interview with media, Macron revealed that Putin, following a phone call with U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday, showed a willingness to engage in a face-to-face meeting with Zelensky during that window.
"We have decided to have a bilateral meeting between the two presidents, then a trilateral meeting (with Trump), and then a multilateral meeting where the Europeans must be at the table," Macron stated.
The French leader emphasized that Europe should serve as the stage for these diplomatic efforts, underscoring a unified stance among European nations. The venue, he said, should reflect the "collective will" of European leadership.
Unlike the leaders’ 2019 summit in France, Macron suggested a more neutral location might host the talks this time—proposing Switzerland or Türkiye, both of which have previously served as ground for Russia-Ukraine negotiations.
