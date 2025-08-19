Economy Council Meeting In Latvia To Highlight Research, Technology, And Space
Riga Mayor Viesturs Kleinbergs will outline the city's priorities for attracting investment and discuss opportunities for closer cooperation between Riga City Council, national institutions, and the private sector to boost economic development.
The Ministry of Finance will also brief the Council on preparations for hosting the 2026 Annual Meeting of the Board of Governors of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) in Riga-a key event expected to strengthen Latvia's international image and economic competitiveness.
Participants in the Council session will include the Ministers of Economy, Education and Science, Finance, and Transport, along with the Deputy State Secretary of the Ministry of Agriculture, the Mayor of Riga, representatives of the Latvian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LTRK), the Employers' Confederation of Latvia (LDDK), the Investment and Development Agency of Latvia (LIAA), Riga Technical University, and the Latvian Space Industry Association.
Formed under the auspices of the Cabinet of Ministers in 2012, the External Economic Policy Coordination Council operates as a collaborative entity presided over by the Minister of Foreign Affairs. The objective is to facilitate synergistic collaboration among governmental entities, municipal administrations, and the private sector in the formulation and execution of Latvia's external economic strategy.
