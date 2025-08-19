403
ASE Closes Higher At JD6 Million Turnover
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Aug. 19 (Petra) -- Trading at the Amman Stock Exchange (ASE) on Tuesday reached JD 6 million, with 3.5 million shares traded through 2,976 contracts.
The general price index closed at 2,970 points, marking a 0.17 percent increase compared with the previous session.
Out of 97 listed companies that traded today, 28 recorded gains, 34 saw declines, while the rest remained unchanged.
At the sector level, the industrial index dropped by 0.77 percent, while the services index rose by 0.37 percent and the financial index gained 0.36 percent.
