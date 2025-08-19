SRK Goes All Out To Promote Aryan Khan's 'The Ba***Ds Of Bollywood', Appears In The New Promo
Now, SRK himself has appeared in the latest promo of the series, promoting his son's directorial debut.
The video shows the father and son duo informing that the new promo of "Ba***ds of Bollywood" will be released on Wednesday.
While King Khan says, "Picture to salo se baki hain", Aryan joined him with the following words, "Lakin show ab shuru hoga".
Dropping the latest promo of the highly-anticipated drama, Netflix wrote: "Filmy doesn't fall far from the tree...Preview abhi baaki hai mere dost! The Ba***ds of Bollywood preview is out tomorrow."
In the meantime, the initial glimpse of "The Ba***ds Of Bollywood" opened with Aryan walking through a romantic setup, reiterating his father's popular lines from "Mohabbatein" -“Ek ladki thi deewani si, ek ladke pe vo marti thi, nazrein jhuka ke, sharma ke, galiyon se guzarti thi...”
Next, we see glimpses of Lakshya and Sahher Bambba's romance in the series until Aryan interrupts them, saying,“Aur achanak ek truck aaya aur usse kuchal gaya.”
“Thoda zyaada ho gaya na? Aadat daal lo kyuki mera show bhi thoda zyaada hai," he added.
After this, the video shifts to a mix of fight scenes, romance, red carpets, and action.
After seeing the first teaser of "The Ba***ds Of Bollywood", filmmaker Karan Johar predicted that the series would end up breaking all the records.
KJo wrote on his Instagram stories:“ARYAN!!!! LOVE YOU!!! This is going to smash all records! I am proud of you.” In another story, he added,“So proud to see our boy shine as the leading man in this incredible series!!! The red carpet is ready @lakshya! Go KILL it!!!”
