Ajmal Perfumes Introduces Whiffs Of Wonder' - A Back-To-School Fragrance Line Created For Kids

Dubai, UAE, August 19th, 2025: Ajmal, the region's leading premium fragrance house with a heritage spanning over 74 years, is welcoming the new school year with the enchanting Whiffs of Wonder collection; a playful line of six thoughtfully crafted fragrances for children.

Now available across Ajmal stores in the GCC, the Whiffs of Wonder collection features; Lady Farasha, Little Prince, Hannah Banana, Adventure Bay, Pink Princess, and Sea Cruiser, each thoughtfully crafted to match a child's unique personality and spark joy, confidence, and creativity with every spritz.

Rooted in Ajmal's legacy of storytelling through scent, this collection is a celebration of youthful energy and self-expression. Every bottle captures a mood, from the charm of Pink Princess to the spirit of discovery in Adventure Bay, inviting children to embrace the school year with optimism and wonder.

“Our vision for Whiffs of Wonder was to create a fragrance experience tailored for young minds and hearts,” said Abdulla Ajmal, CEO of Ajmal Group. “We believe scent can be a powerful part of self-confidence and expression, even from an early age. This collection is our way of making the back-to-school season feel more personal and memorable - ultimately, more Ajmal.”

Each fragrance from the Whiffs of Wonder collection is carefully formulated to be gentle on young skin, using high-quality sustainable ingredients that prioritize safety without compromising on the signature Ajmal sensorial experience.

Ajmal's foray into children's fragrances represents a thoughtful step in nurturing scent appreciation from an early age, inviting the next generation to explore the beauty of fine fragrance. With Whiffs of Wonder, Ajmal Perfumes brings the magic of scent into everyday routines, making the return to the classroom a little more exciting, and a lot more fragrant.

