403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Two sergeants of Japan’s GSDF pass away after going missing
(MENAFN) In southwestern Japan’s Oita Prefecture, two members of Japan’s Ground Self-Defense Force (GSDF), both in their 20s, died Monday after going missing during a training drill, according to reports.
The two sergeants, part of a tank unit stationed at Camp Kusu, were participating in a reconnaissance infiltration exercise at the Hijudai Training Area when they lost contact. They were later discovered unresponsive and were pronounced dead.
The GSDF has announced that it will conduct an investigation to clarify the circumstances surrounding the incident.
The two sergeants, part of a tank unit stationed at Camp Kusu, were participating in a reconnaissance infiltration exercise at the Hijudai Training Area when they lost contact. They were later discovered unresponsive and were pronounced dead.
The GSDF has announced that it will conduct an investigation to clarify the circumstances surrounding the incident.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Online Travel Market Growth Accelerated By Digital Adoption And Rising Tourism Demand
- Paper Board Prices Q2 2025: Track Real-Time Price Trend, Index And Chart
- Global Pigeon Pea Market Report 2025: Size Projected 36.9 Million Tons, CAGR Of 8.20% By 2033.
- Global Alopecia Treatment Market Size & Growth 20252033
- Tradealgo Launches Mobile App For Real-Time Market Insights
- IVF Clinic Business Plan 2025: How To Choose The Right Location
CommentsNo comment