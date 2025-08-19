Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Two sergeants of Japan’s GSDF pass away after going missing

2025-08-19 04:47:14
(MENAFN) In southwestern Japan’s Oita Prefecture, two members of Japan’s Ground Self-Defense Force (GSDF), both in their 20s, died Monday after going missing during a training drill, according to reports.

The two sergeants, part of a tank unit stationed at Camp Kusu, were participating in a reconnaissance infiltration exercise at the Hijudai Training Area when they lost contact. They were later discovered unresponsive and were pronounced dead.

The GSDF has announced that it will conduct an investigation to clarify the circumstances surrounding the incident.

