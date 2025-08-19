After Troubling CM And Lop, Toddy Cat Disrupts Kerala HC Proceedings

MENAFN - IANS) Kochi, Aug 19 (IANS) Proceedings at the Kerala High Court's Chamber 1 were briefly thrown into disarray on Tuesday after an Asian Palm Civet, locally known as the toddy cat or musang, created a foul stench inside the courtroom.

The disruption occurred during the morning session presided over by Chief Justice Nitin Madhukar Jamdar.

Soon after hearings began, a strong odour spread through the air-conditioned chamber. The Chief Justice proceeded with urgent matters, but as the smell worsened, the court was forced to adjourn.

Cleaning staff were immediately deployed to trace and address the problem.

Officials later suspected the source to be a civet cat that had slipped in through the air-conditioning vents and taken shelter between the ceiling and the roof.

Known for its pungent urine, the animal often makes its presence felt in enclosed spaces.

The Asian Palm Civet is a nocturnal mammal usually found near palm groves and fruit-bearing trees. In Kerala, it is commonly spotted in tiled heritage houses and other old buildings, where it takes refuge under roof structures.

Although harmless and largely frugivorous, its movements and smell often create a significant nuisance in human habitations.

The incident at the High Court follows similar complaints from Kerala's top political leaders.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had earlier shared that civet cats at his official residence in Thiruvananthapuram were disturbing his sleep by scampering across the tiled roof at night.

He also complained that his clothes were frequently ruined due to the animals' urination.

Leader of Opposition V.D. Satheesan has faced the same issue at his official residence, another old mansion in the capital.

Wildlife enthusiasts, however, caution that despite being troublesome in urban areas, civet cats are under threat of extinction and play an important role in seed dispersal in forest ecosystems.