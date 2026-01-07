403
Imarticus Learning Strengthens Youth Employability In Ahmedabad With 7+ LPA Opportunities For Freshers
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Ahmedabad, India - Imarticus Learning's Ahmedabad centre, launched on 1 July 2025, is emerging as a key contributor to the city's growing demand for skilled professionals across BFSI, analytics, and financial services. Focused on job-ready training and structured career support, the centre is enabling local students and graduates to access industry-aligned roles without having to relocate to metro hubs.
Over the past year, Imarticus Learning has averaged one learner placement every hour across its centres and has achieved the highest number of fresher placements in data science and analytics in the country. With Ahmedabad contributing nearly 10% to India's analytics job market, as per the Analytics Jobs Study report, the city has become a critical region for building future-ready talent, particularly in finance, analytics, and technology-led roles.
Since its launch, the Ahmedabad centre has enrolled over 300 students across programs such as the Postgraduate Program in Data Science and Analytics, Certified Investment Banking Operations Professional (CIBOP), ACCA, CFA, CPA, US CMA, PG Banking & Finance, and Digital Marketing. CIBOP has emerged as the most in-demand program locally, followed closely by ACCA and CFA, reflecting strong student interest in global finance and banking careers.
Placement outcomes have remained a strong focus, with hundreds of students placed through CIBOP and ACCA programs. Learners from the Ahmedabad centre have secured roles across leading financial institutions and global organisations, including 26 students placed at Bank of America. The highest CTC recorded so far stands at INR 7.2 LPA, with an average CTC of INR 4.5 LPA. The centre has also built active hiring partnerships with organisations such as Bank of America and S&P Global, enabling consistent recruitment opportunities for local talent.
Beyond training delivery, Imarticus Learning has deepened its engagement with Gujarat's academic ecosystem. The team has conducted over 100 career seminars and more than 50 job fairs and workshops across colleges in the state, helping students understand industry expectations and career pathways. In addition, three Centres of Excellence have been established in partner colleges to strengthen hands-on learning and practical skill development.
Speaking on the centre's progress, Nikhil Barshikar, CEO and Founder of Imarticus Learning: "Our focus has always been on empowering students with the skills and support they need to build meaningful careers. The progress we've seen this year reflects the determination of our learners and the growing opportunities within Gujarat's BFSI and analytics sectors. We remain committed to guiding students with relevant training, industry exposure, and career readiness support
As Ahmedabad continues to strengthen its position as a financial and analytics talent hub, Imarticus Learning aims to further expand its regional focus on BFSI recruitment, global finance certifications, and advanced analytics training, supporting Gujarat's youth in building sustainable, long-term careers.
About Imarticus Learning
Imarticus Learning is India's foremost professional education company. It is dedicated to bridging the skill gap through high-quality, industry-relevant education, specialized training, career assistance, and mentorship from industry professionals. Founded in 2012 by Nikhil Barshikar and Sonya Hooja, the company aims to upskill professionals to fulfil various industries' current and upcoming job market demands. The company offers programs that prepare learners for successful careers in finance, data science, analytics, technology, marketing, and management.
Since its inception, the company has impacted over one million careers, placing 75,000+ learners in top MNCs through its association with 3,500+ global hiring partners.
With 20+ offices and training centers across India and a team of 1,000+ skilled professionals, Imarticus Learning continues to drive growth and innovation in the education sector. It has collaborated with 25+ premier institutes and industry leaders, including IIMs, IITs, ISB, XLRI, London Business School, Oxford, PwC, and KPMG in India.
