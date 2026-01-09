Iran's Khamenei Says 'Arrogant' Trump Will Be Overthrown, Tells Him To Focus On Problems In US

Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei addressed the public in his first comments on the escalating protests since January 3. He slammed "vandals" and said the country would not back down in face of "saboteurs".

Khamenei said the "arrogant" US President Donald Trump would be "overthrown" like the imperial dynasty that ruled Iran up to the 1979 revolution. He asked Trump to focus on the problems in his own country.

Recommended For You

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

He said that "some rioters" wanted to please the US President by damaging public properties.

Tehran was rocked by protests as demonstrators took to the streets over anger at the rising cost of living. Despite authorities imposing a communications blackout to suppress the protests, they continued in full swing, with government buildings being set on fire.

The son of the shah of Iran ousted by the 1979 Islamic Revolution, US-based Reza Pahlavi, who had called for major protests Thursday, meanwhile urged a new show of force in the streets on Friday.

Pahlavi, in a new video message early Friday, said Thursday's rallies showed how "a massive crowd forces the repressive forces to retreat".

He called for new protests later Friday "to make the crowd even larger so that the regime's repressive power becomes even weaker".