Look: Sheikh Mohammed Visits 1 Billion Followers Summit, Welcomes Content Creators
Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, UAE Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, welcomed content creators to the UAE on Friday as he paid a visit to the 1 Billion Followers Summit, which kicked off today in Dubai.
"We say to them: content creation is a message and a responsibility-a craft through which we move our societies toward what is better, inspire generations, create economic opportunities, and shape a better future," the Dubai royal said on his personal X account.
Sheikh Mohammed attached some photos from his visit to the tweet. Take a look:
