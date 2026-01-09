Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Look: Sheikh Mohammed Visits 1 Billion Followers Summit, Welcomes Content Creators

Look: Sheikh Mohammed Visits 1 Billion Followers Summit, Welcomes Content Creators


2026-01-09 02:23:24
(MENAFN- Khaleej Times)

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, UAE Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, welcomed content creators to the UAE on Friday as he paid a visit to the 1 Billion Followers Summit, which kicked off today in Dubai.

"We say to them: content creation is a message and a responsibility-a craft through which we move our societies toward what is better, inspire generations, create economic opportunities, and shape a better future," the Dubai royal said on his personal X account.

Recommended For You

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Sheikh Mohammed attached some photos from his visit to the tweet. Take a look:

MENAFN09012026000049011007ID1110578863



Khaleej Times

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search