Tour 2 Of H H The Father Amir's Prix Delivers At Al Shaqab

Doha, Qatar: Tour 2 of H.H. The Father Amir's Prix 2026 continued today at the Longines Arena at Al Shaqab, delivering a packed Day 2 programme across three arenas as part of the Doha Equestrian Tour (DET) 2026 season.

Running from 8-10 January, Tour 2 welcomes more than 240 riders, with overall series prize money exceeding €3.3 million, as the championship steps up with CSI5* and CSI3* sport alongside CSI1* and National Championship competition.

Friday's schedule kept the tempo high from early morning through to the evening session, with speed formats, immediate jump-offs, and big-class intensity setting the tone ahead of one of the weekend's most anticipated highlights: the CSI5*“Six Bars” – a crowd-favorite test of scope, bravery, and control.

Day 2 Programme (Friday, 9 January)

Day 2 featured a full programme across three arenas, including: CSI1* 1.15m (Faults & Time) in the Longines Indoor Arena, CSI3* 1.30m (Special Two-Phase) in the Longines Outdoor Arena, CSI3* 1.45m (Faults & Time) in the Longines Outdoor Arena, CSIY-B 1.25m (Special Two-Phase) in the Longines Indoor Arena, CSI1* 1.25m (Faults & Time) in the Longines Indoor Arena, CSI3* 1.40m (Immediate Jump-Off) in the Second Outdoor Arena, CSI5* 1.45m (Faults & Time) in the Longines Outdoor Arena, and CSN 0.80m (Optimum Time) in the Longines Indoor Arena – with the evening continuing with CSI5* 1.55m (Jump-Off) and the headline CSI5*“Six Bars” class.

Day 2 Highlights

Day 2 underlined the depth of Tour 2: CSI3* classes rewarded rhythm and accuracy at speed, while CSI5* sport delivered fine margins and elite pressure from start to finish. Across the day's results, the competitive picture stayed wide open, with multiple nations on the podium, and Qatar's riders continuing to make a strong impact in front of the home crowd.

A notable storyline emerged in the CSI3* Immediate Jump-Off, where Hasan Senturk (TUR) produced a rare one-two finish with two horses, illustrating just how decisive fractions of a second can be in this format.

Qatar also recorded another productive day overall: two wins at CSI1* and youth level, a CSI3* runner-up finish, and multiple top five placings across categories, a steady signal of local strength as the weekend builds toward Grand Prix Day.

Key Results – Day 2

CSI5* – Jump-Off – 1.55m (LR-B) | Winner: Max Kühner (AUT) – Eic Quantum Robin V | 0 Penalties | 66.90 (Round 1) / 41.42 (Jump-Off) | Prize: €26,500

CSI5* - Six Bar Competition 1.50m | Winner: Megane Moissonnier (FRA) – Chacarija PS | Faultless across all rounds | Prize: €5,600 | (2nd: Roberto Previtali (ITA) – Chaquano PS | 4 faults in final round | €4,400; 3rd: Duarte Seabra (POR) – Fernhill Leonardo | Withdrew in final round | €3,400)

CSI5* 1.45m (Faults & Time) | Winner: Millie Allen (GBR) – Quick Diamant HR | 0 Penalties | 59.58 | Prize: €7,250

CSI3* 1.45m (Faults & Time) | Winner: Philipp Weishaupt (GER) – Karaldo | 0 Penalties | 58.47 | Prize: €7,250

CSI3* 1.40m (Immediate Jump-Off) | Winner: Hasan Senturk (TUR) – Elzas | 0 Penalties | 75.83 (Round 1) / 33.52 (Jump-Off) | Prize: €2,500

CSI3* 1.30m (Special Two-Phase) | Winner: Ismail Osama El Borai (EGY) – Incredible Z | 0 Penalties | 38.30 (Phase I) / 27.83 (Phase II) | Prize: €1,250

CSI1* 1.25m (Faults & Time) | Winner: Fatima Mohanad Alkishawi (EGY) – Quintalou | 0 Penalties | 56.37 | Prize: €1,500

CSI1* 1.15m (Faults & Time) | Winner: Ali Omar A H Al Ansari (QAT) – Nikita Eindeken Z | 0 Penalties | 48.75 | Prize: €1,250

CSIY-B 1.25m (Special Two-Phase) | Winner: Abdulla Khalid Al Julandani (QAT) – Nuance van het Groeshof | 0 Penalties | 35.19 (Phase I) / 31.56 (Phase II)

National Competition – Optimum Time – 0.80 m | Winner: Khalifa Abdulla Al Sulaiti – Guedzanotte | 0 Penalties | 49.82

Ismail Osama El Borai (EGY), winner of the CSI3* – 1.30m (Special Two-Phase):

“It was a very smooth course today. The second phase felt quick before I went in, so I knew I had to ride a bit faster and it all came together. Yesterday was a strong, confidence-building start for my mare, and it gives us a good platform for what's next.”

Philipp Weishaupt (GER), winner of the CSI3* – 1.45m (Faults and Time):

“I felt amazing today, I had a super feeling on Karaldo. He's a very quick horse. I was a touch slow early on, but I made the difference in the turns and the split time towards the end, so I'm very happy to take this CSI3* 1.45m victory.”

Millie Allen (GBR), winner of the CSI5* – 1.45m (Faults and Time):

“Quick Diamant HR loves this arena and she's a real pleasure to ride. I'm very grateful to get to ride on her.”

Provisional Series Rankings (After Tour 1)

CSI1* Rankings (Total Prize Money: €100,000)

Qatar leads the CSI1* standings after Tour 1, with Hussain Said A M Haidan (QAT) on top with 20 points, followed by Saad Ahmed S A Al Saad (QAT) on 17 and Ghanim Nasser Al Qadi (QAT) on 15. The top group shows strong local consistency across the opening week, underlining how competitive the CSI1* division is for regional riders as the Tour progresses. The international presence is also visible in the top five, with Jean Francois Rondoux (FRA) currently 4th on 13 points and Bisher Kayali (JOR) 5th on 12 points, adding extra depth to the race for the top placements.

CSI4*/5* Rankings (Total Prize Money: €500,000)

The CSI4*/5* rankings reflect a high-intensity international battle from the outset, with Harry Charles (GBR) leading the standings on 40 points, ahead of Scott Brash (GBR) on 34, while Janakabhorn Karunayadhaj (THA) holds 3rd on 30. The top five is completed by Anastasia Nielsen (MON) on 26 and Ines Joly (FRA) on 24, highlighting just how tight the margins are at the top level going into the heart of Tour 2. Qatar is also represented on the table, led by Sheikh Ali bin Khalid Al Thani (QAT) placed 16th on 2 points, as local riders continue to build points against a strong elite field.

What's Next

Tour 2 concludes on Saturday, 10 January, with Grand Prix Day across categories, including the CSI5* 1.60m Grand Prix (jump-off) and the CSI3* 1.50m Grand Prix (jump-off), alongside the CSI1* 1.30m Grand Prix (jump-off).