Abu Dhabi To Instal More Than 50 EV Chargers Every Fourth Charge To Be Free Of Cost

Abu Dhabi launched 'Barq', an initiative designed to operate an ultra-fast, highly reliable network of electric vehicle (EV) charging stations. It includes the installation of 50 electric vehicle chargers, which can charge approximately 100 km in around three minutes.

With a capacity of 360kw, the chargers will be installed at strategic locations, including Manarat Al Saadiyat, Mina Market, Burjeel Hospital in Mohammed Bin Zayed City, and across Al Ain at various sites including UAE University, Tawam Hospital, Al Jimi Mall, as well as City Mall in Madinat Zayed (Al Dhafra). Every fourth charge will be free of cost, in the initiative launched by the Abu Dhabi Department of Energy (DoE) in collaboration with TAQA Distribution.

The first phase of charging points is scheduled to become operational on January 13, 2026 to coincide with Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week. Visitors will be able to benefit from a free charging service throughout the event week.

The project aligns with the“National Air Quality Agenda 2031” and the“UAE National Electric Vehicles Policy”, which aims to grow the electric and hybrid vehicles industry by 50 per cent of all vehicles by 2050.

Public can share their ideas and feedback via email. They can also download the Barq app to access all features, including real-time network performance monitoring, station location services.

Dr Abdulla Humaid Al Jarwan, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Department of Energy, said:“Barq represents a strategic step in Abu Dhabi's sustainable mobility journey, providing an advanced charging network that combines speed and reliability to meet the needs of individuals and institutions."

Omar Al Hashmi, CEO of TAQA Distribution, stated:“The Barq project delivers tangible value for consumers and the wider community, helps embed sustainable practices, and stimulates technological innovation across the emirate, reaffirming Abu Dhabi's position as a leading destination for smart and sustainable mobility.”