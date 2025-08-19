Red Alert In Mumbai Amid Heavy Rains Private Firms Asked To Adopt Work From Home

Extremely heavy rainfall has brought India's business capital, Mumbai, to a standstill. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for the city, while private sector employees were requested to work from home, several Indian media outlets reported.

The Maharashtra government had already declared that government offices and schools would remain shut on Tuesday.

Recommended For You

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Tuesday declared a holiday for all government and semi-government offices in Mumbai, while advising private offices to allow employees to work from home , except for those in essential and emergency services, ANI reported.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The decision came after the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert for extremely heavy rainfall in Mumbai and its suburbs.

The civic body also appealed to residents in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) to avoid unnecessary travel.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday issued a warning about the severe weather conditions in the state, particularly in Mumbai, due to heavy rainfall.

Travel disrupted

IndiGo Airlines issued a travel advisory for passengers flying out of Mumbai on Tuesday. Several routes to the airport are experiencing waterlogging, leading to sluggish traffic and operational challenges.

Delays in departures and arrivals are expected, and passengers are advised to check their flight status via the IndiGo app or website, the airline said.

Air India too issued a similar advisory, saying, "Mumbai is experiencing persistent rain, which may affect flight schedules. Check your flight status... before you head out, and allow a little extra time for travel."

Severe waterlogging in several parts of Mumbai and its suburbs brought life to a standstill. Areas like Chembur, Wadala, Maratha Mandir, Byculla, Bawla Compound, Hindmata Junction and Matunga, saw water accumulating up to one-and-a-half to two feet, The Hindu reported.

The Andheri subway has been closed due to waterlogging, and traffic has been diverted to alternative routes, PTI reported. Water accumulation in Malad Subway led to traffic being diverted to alternate routes.

According to the IMD, several parts of Mumbai received more than 200 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours, with Vikhroli in the eastern suburbs reporting the highest downpour at 255.5 mm.

Mumbai's lifeline - the local train services - were impacted as well. The Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking's bus services were also diverted at a few locations due to submerged roads, according to reports.