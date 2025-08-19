Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Zelenskyy: Ukraine's Allies Will Provide Security Guarantees Within 10 Days

2025-08-19 02:09:45
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that Ukraine's Western allies will present a list of security guarantees to protect the country from any new Russian attack within 10 days if a peace agreement is reached with Russia.
Zelenskyy, who is currently visiting Washington, said that the details of these guarantees will be formally put on paper, stressing that the US will be among the countries participating in providing and coordinating them.
He added that Ukraine offered to import $90 billion worth of US weapons, while reports indicate that Kyiv intends to purchase $100 billion worth of weapons with European financing.
Zelenskyy's remarks came after Trump announced that European countries, in coordination with the US, could provide security guarantees to Ukraine as part of a potential peace agreement with Russia.

