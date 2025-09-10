Robert Turnbull
Robert Turnbull previously worked for Monash Cluster Computing where he was responsible for developing the Geodynamics modelling program Underworld. In 2020, he completed his PhD using Bayesian phylogenetics to study the transmission history of Arabic manuscript texts from the Middle Ages. He is now a Senior Research Data Specialist at the Melbourne Data Analytics Platform where he collaborates with researchers across the University of Melbourne in data intensive research projects. During this time Robert has developed Deep Learning models which have won international academic competitions in reading Greek papyri and interpreting medical imaging.Experience
2023–present
Senior Research Data Specialist, The University of Melbourne
2020–2023
Research Data Specialist, The University of Melbourne
2021
Ridley College, PhD
