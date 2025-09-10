Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Robert Turnbull

Robert Turnbull


2025-09-10 01:54:45
(MENAFN- The Conversation) Senior Research Data Specialist, The University of Melbourne Profile Articles Activity

Robert Turnbull previously worked for Monash Cluster Computing where he was responsible for developing the Geodynamics modelling program Underworld. In 2020, he completed his PhD using Bayesian phylogenetics to study the transmission history of Arabic manuscript texts from the Middle Ages. He is now a Senior Research Data Specialist at the Melbourne Data Analytics Platform where he collaborates with researchers across the University of Melbourne in data intensive research projects. During this time Robert has developed Deep Learning models which have won international academic competitions in reading Greek papyri and interpreting medical imaging.

Experience
  • 2023–present Senior Research Data Specialist, The University of Melbourne
  • 2020–2023 Research Data Specialist, The University of Melbourne
Education
  • 2021 Ridley College, PhD

The Conversation

MENAFN19082025000199003603ID1109945364

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search