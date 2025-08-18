Zelensky On Key Topics Of His Meeting With Trump: Security Guarantees, Return Of Pows And Children
“We spoke about very sensitive points. The first one is security guarantees, and we are very happy with the president that all the leaders are here. Security in Ukraine depends on the United States, and on you, and on those leaders who are with us,” Zelensky said.
He emphasized the importance of the U.S. sending a strong signal of readiness to provide such guarantees.Read also: Zelensky on meeting with Trump: It was the best conversation
Zelensky said that the topics of discussion included the exchange of prisoners of war under the“all for all” format, as well as humanitarian issues, emphasizing the urgency of securing the release of all detainees. He expressed confidence that President Trump would support the initiative and clarified that the exchange should include not only military personnel but also civilians, including journalists and others still held in captivity.
Zelensky separately thanked U.S. First Lady Melania Trump for her involvement in efforts to return Ukrainian children:
“This could truly be a historic role in reuniting children with their families,” he said.
He also stressed that all sensitive issues, including territorial ones, would be discussed at a planned trilateral summit between the leaders of Ukraine, the United States, and Russia.
Zelensky also noted that the situation on the front lines was among the topics discussed.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Online Travel Market Growth Accelerated By Digital Adoption And Rising Tourism Demand
- Paper Board Prices Q2 2025: Track Real-Time Price Trend, Index And Chart
- Global Pigeon Pea Market Report 2025: Size Projected 36.9 Million Tons, CAGR Of 8.20% By 2033.
- Global Alopecia Treatment Market Size & Growth 20252033
- Tradealgo Launches Mobile App For Real-Time Market Insights
- IVF Clinic Business Plan 2025: How To Choose The Right Location
CommentsNo comment