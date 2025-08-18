Zelensky On Key Topics Of His Meeting With Trump: Security Guarantees, Return Of Pows And Children

MENAFN - UkrinForm) He made this statement during brief remarks ahead of the expanded-format meeting with European leaders and President Trump, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

“We spoke about very sensitive points. The first one is security guarantees, and we are very happy with the president that all the leaders are here. Security in Ukraine depends on the United States, and on you, and on those leaders who are with us,” Zelensky said.

He emphasized the importance of the U.S. sending a strong signal of readiness to provide such guarantees.

Zelensky said that the topics of discussion included the exchange of prisoners of war under the“all for all” format, as well as humanitarian issues, emphasizing the urgency of securing the release of all detainees. He expressed confidence that President Trump would support the initiative and clarified that the exchange should include not only military personnel but also civilians, including journalists and others still held in captivity.

Zelensky separately thanked U.S. First Lady Melania Trump for her involvement in efforts to return Ukrainian children:

“This could truly be a historic role in reuniting children with their families,” he said.

He also stressed that all sensitive issues, including territorial ones, would be discussed at a planned trilateral summit between the leaders of Ukraine, the United States, and Russia.

Zelensky also noted that the situation on the front lines was among the topics discussed.