Stretch Zone Celebrates Grand Opening In Keller, TX

Premier Assisted Stretching Franchise Expands Presence in Texas Under Local Entrepreneur Danny Leverett



KELLER, Texas, Aug. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Stretch Zone, the nation's leading assisted- stretching brand featuring a patented strapping system on proprietary tables, is excited to announce the grand opening of its newest studio in Keller, Texas. The Keller location marks the 12th studio for the multi business entrepreneur Danny Leverett, a longtime partner and familiar face within the Stretch Zone network.

Danny's introduction to Stretch Zone Began as a member, where he experienced firsthand the transformative benefits of practitioner-assisted stretching. "My journey started on the table," Danny shared. "Feeling the difference in my mobility and flexibility sparked a passion. I knew I wanted to bring this to more people-and Keller is the perfect community for it."

Danny brings a powerhouse background in entrepreneurship. He currently owns and operates several businesses, including Tarrant Roofing, Tarrant Solar, Tarrant Fabrication, and Tarrant Laundry. Danny's leadership in marketing and business development efforts across multiple Stretch Zone locations gives him deep insight into the brand's growth, community outreach, and member success stories.

"What excites me most is the chance to empower people to move better and live better," said Danny. "Whether you're a weekend athlete, an office worker, or someone simply looking to regain comfort in everyday movements-Stretch Zone Keller is ready to meet you where you are."

Stretch Zone's unique methodology and patented equipment enable practitioners to safely stretch muscles beyond what individuals can achieve on their own. This approach supports improved mobility, increased flexibility, and enhanced overall well-being. Every stretch plan is tailored to the specific goals of each member, making it a valuable component of any health and wellness routine.

As the only nationally accredited stretch franchise, Stretch Zone stands apart through its proprietary equipment and certified training system. Using a science-backed method, Stretch Zone helps muscles relax and move more freely, promoting better flexibility and mobility. The open studio layout and welcoming atmosphere support a gradual, customized approach that allows members to safely expand their range of motion over time. With a variety of membership options available, there's a plan designed to fit every lifestyle and budget.

"We like to say, 'Do Your Life Better,'" Danny added. "Whether that means crossing your legs comfortably or chasing your grandkids across the yard, we're here to help you move through life with more ease and confidence."

Stretch Zone Keller is staffed with experienced professionals ready to serve the local community with personalized stretching plans in a welcoming, open studio environment. The team is supported by Regional Manager Sonia Basma and will play a vital role in introducing the brand's mission to enhance lives through movement.

Stretch Zone Keller is located at 242 Rufe Snow Drive, Suite 170, Keller, TX 76248 , and the first session is complimentary for new members. For more information or to book your free introductory stretch, visit .

About Stretch Zone

Founded in 2004 by Jorden Gold, Stretch Zone was created with a deep passion for improving lives. The brand has redefined how people approach stretching, with a mission to enhance the quality of life in communities nationwide. By utilizing proprietary tables and a patented strapping system, Stretch Zone helps individuals achieve long-term results in flexibility and mobility. With over 400 locations across 41 states, the brand continues to gain national recognition, including rankings on the 2024 Inc. 5000 and Franchise Times' Top 400 List. To learn more, visit .

