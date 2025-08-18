UAE Retail Sector Continues To Attract Global Players

Retail remains one of the key pillar of the UAE economy, with the sector reaching $145.3 billion last year. According to projections, the market is estimated to expand at a compound annual growth of more than 5 per cent through 2033.

In Dubai, retail trade remains the largest sector in the economy, accounting for 23% of GDP, and grew by 4.5% year-on-year in Q1 2025.

“The UAE is an incredibly dynamic market when it comes to fashion. This is a place where global influences meet strong local identity, creating space for street fashion brands to really stand out,” said Shubham Gupta, Founder of Bonkers Corner, a popular unisex streetwear brand in India, which recently launched its e-commerce platform in the UAE.

This strategic move marks Bonkers Corner's official entry into the Middle East after dominating the streetwear fashion genre in India - with over 15 physical stores and a strong online presence.“We have witnessed a significantly growing popularity for bold apparel with personalized style in the UAE,” Gupta said.“Launching a dedicated platform like Bonkers Corner for the region was the natural next step. This allows us to not only serve our growing community better but also mirror their preference for a unique blend of creativity, culture, and fashion-forward mindset.”

Streetwear in the UAE is evolving at an accelerated pace. The blend of diverse cultural influences here means styles shift quickly, but that's an environment where agile brands can excel, Gupta said.“Over the next three–five years, I see the sector becoming even more experience-driven, where brands will need to go beyond selling products to creating touchpoints, events, collaborations, and content that build strong emotional connections with their audience. It's not just about fashion anymore; it's about identity and belonging,” he added.

Competition from global brands is inevitable, but it's also a positive sign- it means the market is thriving and that consumers are open to experimenting.“ Our ability to create limited runs, bold drops, and pop-culture-inspired collections gives us the agility that many bigger brands lack,” Gupta said.

Bonkers Corner is exploring an omnichannel approach that blends the convenience of ecommerce with the immersive experience of retail.“Pop-ups, experiential stores, and strategic tie-ups with leading malls will allow customers to engage with the brand on a sensory level,” Gupta said.