THREE Business Insurance Provides A Complete COI Guide: What It Is, Who Needs It, And How To Add An Additional Insured

As a company owner or decision-maker, you know that operating a business comes with risk. That's true for every type of company in every industry. Business insurance exists to protect companies and their employees from the financial impact of property damage, worker injuries, lawsuits, and other unexpected expenses. But owners aren't the only ones who need to know their company is insured. Oftentimes, other businesses you want to work with require a proof of insurance document before they'll partner with you.

When do you need proof of insurance? What's on the document? And how do you get it? Get answers to these and other crucial questions in our article.

What is a Certificate of Insurance?

A Certificate of Insurance (COI) is another name for a proof of insurance document. If you have a policy, this certificate confirms your coverage, especially to people who have a vested interest in your financial protection, such as a client or your landlord.

COIs are essentially a snapshot of your insurance policy. They don't go into the kind of depth that your policy documents do. Instead, their purpose is to give the reader enough information to confirm you have the necessary coverage for whatever type of work you're doing or the business relationship you're entering into (like signing a lease).

The information on an insurance certificate varies from one insurer to another, but it typically includes:



Policyholder information: The name and contact information of the insured business.

Insurer information: The name and contact details of the insurance company providing coverage.

Policy number: A unique identifier for your insurance policy.

Policy effective dates: The start and end dates of your insurance coverage.

Types of coverage: A list of the specific types of insurance included in the policy (like Business Liability insurance, Workers' Compensation coverage, and more).

Policy limits: The maximum amount the insurer will pay for a covered claim. Additional insured: Any third parties listed on the policy who, under the right circumstances, may be entitled to coverage. (Read more on business relationships and additional insureds below).

Being able to provide a COI to business partners and other decision-makers promptly if requested is essential. Carrying insurance and proving you have it demonstrates that you're a business owner, which is reassuring to the people and companies you work with or for.

How to get a COI from THREE.

At THREE, we want you to have easy access to your COIs. We provide that access on our website. All you have to do is visit the Certificate of Insurance page and submit a request, and we'll take it from there.

When making a COI request, it's helpful to have basic information handy, including things like your policy number, email address, and the name and address of the person or entity that is requesting the COI.

After receiving your COI, it's crucial to do the following:



Review and verify the information. Carefully read the COI to ensure the information is accurate and complete. If you notice any errors or discrepancies, contact us to have them corrected. Provide the COI. Once you've verified the COI, provide it to the requesting party. You can typically do this electronically or by mail.

Who needs a COI?

People in various business roles need an insurance certificate. Small business owners often request a COI from our website. They appreciate that we streamline compliance with landlord or client requests by making their certificate readily available. Giving them fast access also makes them look good to their clients.

Sometimes, it's an HR professional (or someone else who's handling those responsibilities) who requests a COI. Compliance is also important to them, as protecting the company financially may be part of their role.

Freelancers and independent contractors also need proof of their business insurance as a client or landlord might require a COI. Being able to meet the obligation to provide an insurance certificate quickly helps owners take care of that to-do item and focus on their work.









Why add an additional insured on your COI?

An“additional insured” is a person or organization that you (as the“named insured”) designate to be granted coverage by the insurance policy under specific circumstances. They might want you to note this relationship on the COI. Common scenarios include:



Landlord-tenant relationships. Your landlord might require you to list them as an additional insured on a liability policy.

General contractor-subcontractor relationships. A general contractor will often require subcontractors to add them as an additional insured on their liability insurance. If an accident occurs on the job site, and the subcontractor is at fault, the general contractor may be protected under the subcontractor's insurance.

Client-vendor relationships. Sometimes, a client will require a vendor or service provider to list them as an additional insured on their liability policy. This may provide the client with additional protection in case the vendor's work or services cause damages or injuries.

Lender-borrower relationships. A business lender might require a borrower to add them as an additional insured on their property insurance policy. This may safeguard the lender's financial interest in the property in case of damage or loss. Special events and venues. Venue owners or event organizers sometimes require vendors, exhibitors, or performers to list them as additional insureds on their liability policies. This may protect the venue or organizer from potential liability from the activities of the third parties.

Tips for managing your insurance certificates.

As noted above, you can always request a COI for your THREE policy on our website. However, if you prefer to have one in your possession or you have insurance certificates for specialized policies from other providers, here are some pointers on how to ensure your COIs are always available and up-to-date:



Stay organized. It's a good idea to keep all your COIs in a secure, easily accessible location, electronically or in hard copy. This will help you provide them quickly when requested.

Review your COIs regularly. You should periodically read your COIs to ensure they're up-to-date and reflect your current insurance coverage. Stay in touch with your provider. Inform your insurance company of any changes to your business operations or contractual requirements that might affect your insurance needs.

By proactively managing your COIs, you can avoid potential pitfalls and ensure your business is always prepared to demonstrate its financial responsibility.

Be ready to share your proof of insurance.

A proof of insurance or COI is a vital document that plays a critical role in business insurance. It serves as proof of your company's financial protection, builds trust with clients and partners, and helps you comply with contractual and regulatory requirements.

By understanding the importance of COIs, the process for obtaining them, and the potential consequences of not having one readily available (breach of contract, lost business, etc.), you can ensure that your company is always prepared to demonstrate its commitment to risk management and seize opportunities without unnecessary delays.



