Uzbekistan Launches Advanced Olympic Complex With Cutting-Edge Facilities

2025-08-18 10:09:44
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, August 18. An impressive Olympic Complex has been rapidly constructed in Tashkent on over 100 hectares, with a total investment of around $290 million, Trend reports.

The project, delivered by CAMC Engineering in line with international standards, features five major sports facilities.

At the heart of the complex stands a 12,000-seat stadium, designed to host international tournaments, opening ceremonies, and competitions in 48 athletics disciplines, including World Championships, the Diamond League, Paralympic events, and IBSA Games for the visually impaired. Outside of major events, the stadium will serve for training camps and dual education programs, with a four-story building housing national team specialists and sports federation staff.

Separate three-story venues for team sports and martial arts have also been built to international standards, each with 2,000-seat stands. The team sports hall accommodates volleyball, basketball, and handball competitions, while the martial arts arena hosts judo, boxing, and taekwondo events.

The complex includes 15 outdoor courts for football, volleyball, tennis, field hockey, and athletics, as well as a 400-bed dormitory for Paralympians and a Scientific and Practical Center for Sports Medicine nearing completion.

All facilities are designed to be energy-efficient, with solar panels installed above parking areas

