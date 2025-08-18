Uzbekistan-China Partnership Strengthens With Technopark Initiative
The stakeholders articulated their preparedness to enhance
synergies in pivotal domains, encompassing industrial advancement,
transportation and logistics frameworks, the digital economy
ecosystem, agricultural innovation, and tourism enhancement.
The assembly delved into the potentialities of instituting a cutting-edge technopark in Uzbekistan, a strategic initiative designed to fortify bilateral synergies and cultivate conducive environments for amplifying investment collaboration.
This advancement materializes as Uzbekistan and China persist in amplifying their economic collaboration. During the preceding fiscal cycle, the dyadic commerce surpassed the $13 billion threshold. Both nations have reiterated their dedication to achieving the $20 billion trade objective established by their leadership while concurrently engaging in strategic initiatives to bolster synergies across a diverse array of sectors.
