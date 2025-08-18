Hundreds Of Mines And Unexploded Ordnance Cleared In Liberated Azerbaijani Territories
Between August 11 and 17, a total of 30 anti-tank mines, 153 anti-personnel mines, and 673 unexploded ordnance (UXO) were detected and neutralized in Azerbaijan's liberated territories.
This was reported by the Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) in its weekly update on humanitarian demining operations in the liberated areas, Azernews reports.
According to the report, 1,362.7 hectares of land have been cleared of mines.
The demining operations were carried out by ANAMA in cooperation with the Ministry of Defense, the Ministry of Emergency Situations, the State Border Service, and four private companies. The operations covered districts including Tartar, Aghdere, Kalbajar, Agdam, Khojaly, Khankendi, Shusha, Khojavend, Lachin, Fuzuli, Jabrayil, Gubadli, and Zangilan, as well as the recently liberated villages of Baganis Ayrim, Ashagi Askipara, Kheyrimli, and Gizilhajili in the Gazakh district.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Online Travel Market Growth Accelerated By Digital Adoption And Rising Tourism Demand
- Paper Board Prices Q2 2025: Track Real-Time Price Trend, Index And Chart
- Global Pigeon Pea Market Report 2025: Size Projected 36.9 Million Tons, CAGR Of 8.20% By 2033.
- Global Alopecia Treatment Market Size & Growth 20252033
- Tradealgo Launches Mobile App For Real-Time Market Insights
- IVF Clinic Business Plan 2025: How To Choose The Right Location
CommentsNo comment