Hundreds Of Mines And Unexploded Ordnance Cleared In Liberated Azerbaijani Territories

Between August 11 and 17, a total of 30 anti-tank mines, 153 anti-personnel mines, and 673 unexploded ordnance (UXO) were detected and neutralized in Azerbaijan's liberated territories.

This was reported by the Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) in its weekly update on humanitarian demining operations in the liberated areas, Azernews reports.

According to the report, 1,362.7 hectares of land have been cleared of mines.

The demining operations were carried out by ANAMA in cooperation with the Ministry of Defense, the Ministry of Emergency Situations, the State Border Service, and four private companies. The operations covered districts including Tartar, Aghdere, Kalbajar, Agdam, Khojaly, Khankendi, Shusha, Khojavend, Lachin, Fuzuli, Jabrayil, Gubadli, and Zangilan, as well as the recently liberated villages of Baganis Ayrim, Ashagi Askipara, Kheyrimli, and Gizilhajili in the Gazakh district.