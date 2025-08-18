403
Brazilian Leader says Brazil will not submit to US government
(MENAFN) Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on Thursday affirmed that his country will not bow to the United States, responding to U.S. President Donald Trump’s remarks labeling Brazil “a horrible trading partner.”
“That statement by the U.S. president is false. Brazil is a reliable trading partner; we just will not submit to the U.S. government,” Lula said during an event in Pernambuco.
Earlier, Trump had criticized Brazil as a “horrible trading partner” and described the trial of former President Jair Bolsonaro as a “political execution.” Lula emphasized that “democracy is judging Bolsonaro,” defending the legitimacy of Brazil’s judicial process.
CommentsNo comment