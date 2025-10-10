Influencers Knocking On Filmmakers' Doors But Struggle To Get A Foot In

Delhi| Mumbai: Once considered a sure-shot shortcut to lure audiences, influencers are no longer landing plum roles in mainstream movies and headline web-series for over-the-top (OTT) platforms.

Influencer talent management agencies are increasingly knocking on the doors of Mumbai's film production houses, pitching the social media stars they represent for roles in upcoming projects. But after some early successes, including creators Prajakta Koli, Kusha Kapila and Bhuvan Bam, these agencies are facing resistance from film studios and streaming platforms unsure of the power of influencers in attracting audiences away from scrolling social media to spending time and money on entertainment.

“When this trend started a few years back, we saw the top influencers in cameo roles that were just there for the buzz and were not incremental to the movie at all," said Shubhi Raina, casting director at talent management agency Creator 18.“Now, influencers are playing characters that actually matter to the storyline and leaving an impact on the audience."

“While this shows that the film industry has started taking influencers more seriously, this also allows the influencers to showcase their talent better and improve their prospects of future roles. Some have even started playing the lead parts," she added.

Virtual influencers are going mainstream-and brands can't ignore them anymore

However, filmmakers and casting directors say although influencers are taking the jump to mainstream entertainment seriously, many are unable to act well enough to justify a role on the big screen. Besides, audiences that follow them as a familiar face while scrolling Reels or watching YouTube videos are not necessarily willing to pay to see them on a subscription-only OTT original, or step out of the home to watch them in a movie in the theatres.

“Casting influencers in movies was a massive fad in the last few years," a casting director at one of India's biggest talent management agencies told Mint, requesting anonymity.“But more than the filmmakers, it was the networks and the streaming platforms who were pushing to cast influencers in smaller roles. The logic was that they may not be very good actors, but we will get their audience from social media to watch the film or show."

She cited the early success of YouTuber Bhuvan Bam as an inspiration to others wanting to cross from the mobile phone to more 'prestige' entertainment. Bam wrote, starred in and produced the original show Taaza Khabar for Disney+ Hotstar (now Jio Hotstar).“But others like Kusha Kapila and Dolly Singh haven't done much since their one film Thank You For Coming," the casting director added.

Many films seemingly headlined by influencers have had an underwhelming run at the box office. Dharma Productions' recent release Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari featured several influencers managed by sister concern Dharma Cornerstone Agency. However, the film has grossed just under ₹40 crore so far, per trade analysts' estimates. Thank You For Coming (2023), where Kapila and Singh played relatively small roles, made less than ₹10 crore in the theatres. Creator Prajakta Koli, whose Netflix show Mismatched has had three successful seasons since 2020, has so far only had small roles in mainstream theatrical releases.

Instagram, YouTube now help brands find influencers for free

“With a sea of over 8 million creators and the lines between cinema and social media blurring adding to that number, filmmakers have a vast choice of people for a limited few roles in the films making it a highly competitive market," Shaun Pais, talent acquisition lead at Clout, owned by Saregama .“In such a case, agencies need to have the right network to put the creators in the right room at the right time to get them film gigs."

Besides, Pais added, having a creator in a film is no guarantee of success or even additional viewership.“Influencers can create a buzz about the film but at the end of the day, it is the quality of the film, the performance of the actors and the story that really matters to the viewers," he said.“A good case study in this is Viraj Ghelani who targeted a differentiated cinema market by playing the lead in Jhamkudi - a Gujarati film that now is the second highest grossing movie of that industry. Now, after proving his mettle he is getting better roles from the mainstream film industry."

Formula Chasing

Filmmakers made a beeline for influencers in the pandemic years, hoping to boost their box office performance and draw younger audiences to theatres. Having an Instagram star with millions of followers also translates to relatively easy marketing for a new release. Film marketing budgets that are ballooning to tens of crores, per industry executives.

Meanwhile, influencers looking to extend their new-found social media fame, are leaning on their talent managers to help them bag mainstream roles.

Talent management firms have dedicated casting teams to secure entertainment projects for influencers. Influencer management agency Iplix Media hired Aditi Anand Gaurkar as head of casting from a major film studio in November 2023. Since then, she has secured more than 25 projects for the company's roster of influencers.“From getting the creators an opportunity to audition for projects to landing roles in a Dharma film, multiple advertisements, OTT platforms, music videos, and films through multiple auditions has been a journey itself," she said.

However, casting directors remain divided on the value of such moves. Some say the rush to place an influencer in a film is merely the product of studios' 'data driven' approach to filmmaking, contrary to a more“creative" approach where faces are cast only if they fit the look and feel of a project.“Now, network executives have also understood that casting influencers in bit roles in their film is not necessarily bringing their audience to the big screen," said the casting director quoted earlier.“The realisation is now hitting that you need actors, not influencers, even in smaller roles."

Nadiadwala seeks legal action against influencers for 'extortion' threat

Besides, the lines between actors and influencers are blurring – minor film celebrities are finding success in social media too, which helps them bag better roles in mainstream movies.

“Thirty million Instagram followers won't make someone buy a movie ticket," a Hindi film actress with a couple million followers told Mint requesting anonymity.“Audiences are smart-they separate who they enjoy in short-form content from who they'll pay to see on the big screen. Actors will work hard on their craft but many influencers believe they can make the jump to [acting before] a film camera simply because they can lip sync or act a little before a phone camera with a ring light."

However, Iplix's Gaurkar said the talent she manages takes auditions seriously, working with coaches and persisting despite repeated rejections.“They go through multiple rounds of audition patiently, and once cast, they deliver on set like seasoned actors. Many now see cinema as a viable career shift from social media," she said.

The need for influencers is not entirely eroding though.“Sometimes going through influencers' profiles to find the right casting makes sense," a Mumbai-based filmmaker who has worked with influencers in movies said, requesting anonymity.“When the role is not extensive, and needs a face and a chemistry that audiences are already familiar with, then it makes sense to pick a talent influencer doing content online, especially fiction content. A good example is Ahilya Bamroo, who was cast in Shoojit Sircar's I Want To Talk, not because she's famous but because her content and online persona worked for the role."